It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Washington State-San Diego State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington State-San Diego State.

The Washington State Cougars have only one loss this season. Coach Jake Dickert and quarterback John Mateer have authored a very special story in Pullman. Wazzu was able to defeat Washington in the Apple Cup and sidestep other landmines. As October winds down, WSU has a very real chance to post a 10-win season, which would frankly be incredible for a program which was exiled into college football purgatory upon the death of the Pac-12 Conference. While other schools were able to find a landing spot in the Big 12 or Big Ten, Washington State got left behind. The natural instinct and reaction was to think that the Cougars would become a nobody in college football, plunged into irrelevance by the fact that they were not able to find a lifeboat in another league. Washington State winning 10 games this season would be a tremendous story and a memory which would instantly become immortal. Can the Cougars finish what they have started in 2024? It's one of the most interesting questions left in this fascinating and very unpredictable season, which still has several weeks left to go.

Here are the Washington State-San Diego State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Washington State-San Diego State Odds

Washington State: -14.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -550

San Diego State: +14.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +400

Over: 57.5 (-114)

Under: 57.5 (-106)

How to Watch Washington State vs San Diego State

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Washington State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State is the far better team in this matchup. Crucially, San Diego State does not have the offense needed to keep pace with WSU's high-powered attack. San Diego State got shut out at home by Oregon State and has not played consistently on offense this season. Washington State has been vulnerable against opponents with good offenses. The Cougars lost to Boise State and gave up 52 points to San Jose State in an overtime game they managed to win. Elite offenses can put Wazzu in trouble, but San Diego State just doesn't have that kind of firepower. It's a matchup the Cougars should enjoy.

San Diego State needs a significant upgrade in talent at the quarterback spot and the skill positions. SDSU can win games against mediocre Mountain West opponents such as Hawaii and Wyoming, but Washington State represents a big step up in weight class that the Aztecs will not be able to handle. Washington State should be able to take control of this game and steadily pull away over the course of 60 full minutes.

Why San Diego State Could Cover The Spread/Win

SDSU gets Washington State at home, at night, in the middle of the season. The Aztecs can lose by two touchdowns and still cover the spread. San Diego State is the team which — relative to the spread — has far more margin for error in this game. Washington State is a good team but not a juggernaut. If the Cougars make just one or two significant mistakes, that could be enough for SDSU to lose by no more than 14 points and cover the spread.

Washington State is not just a better team, but a team which has a favorable matchup due to SDSU's offensive limitations. Take Washington State.

Final Washington State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: Washington State -14.5