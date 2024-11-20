ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

San Diego State continues its season in Week 13 when they take on Utah State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a San Diego State-Utah State prediction and pick.

San Diego State (3-7, 2-3 MW) faces Utah State (3-7, 2-3 MW) in a crucial Mountain West showdown on Saturday, November 23. Both teams are looking to improve their standings as they enter the final stretch of the season. Utah State boasts a potent passing attack, ranking second in the conference and 14th nationally with 287.4 yards per game, driven by senior RB Rahsul Faison, who is close to a 1,000-yard season. Conversely, San Diego State aims to leverage its strong defense to disrupt the Aggies' rhythm. Expect a competitive matchup as both teams fight for momentum heading into the offseason.

Here are the San Diego State-Utah State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: San Diego State-Utah State Odds

San Diego State: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +140

Utah State: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 61.5 (-108)

Under: 61.5 (-112)

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Utah State

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why San Diego State Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 5-5

Over/Under: 5-5

Head-to-Head: 4-3 ML / 4-3 ATS / 4-3 O/U

San Diego State is poised to defeat Utah State in their Week 13 matchup, leveraging a combination of defensive prowess and strategic gameplay. The Aztecs have consistently demonstrated a strong defensive unit, which is crucial against Utah State's high-octane offense. Despite their struggles this season, San Diego State's defense ranks among the top in the Mountain West, allowing only 188.9 rushing yards per game. This capability will be essential in containing Utah State's rushing attack led by senior RB Rahsul Faison, who is nearing a 1,000-yard season. If the Aztecs can disrupt the Aggies' offensive rhythm early, they will set the tone for the game.

Moreover, San Diego State's ability to adapt and make in-game adjustments could be a game-changer. The Aztecs have shown resilience in tight situations, and with their ground game improving, they can control the clock and keep Utah State's explosive offense off the field. Quarterback Danny O'Neil has been effective in managing plays, and if he can connect with his receivers while maintaining a balanced attack, San Diego State will create scoring opportunities. The combination of a stout defense and a methodical offense gives San Diego State a solid chance to secure a victory against Utah State, making this matchup one to watch closely as both teams aim to end their seasons on a high note.

Why Utah State Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 3-7

Over/Under: 7-3

Head-to-Head: 3-4 ML / 3-4 ATS / 3-4 O/U

Utah State is well-positioned to secure a victory against San Diego State in their Week 13 matchup, thanks to their explosive offensive capabilities and recent momentum. The Aggies have showcased a potent passing attack, ranking second in the Mountain West and 14th nationally with an average of 287.4 passing yards per game. Graduate quarterback Spencer Petras has been a standout performer, leading the conference in completions and passing yards. Coupled with senior running back Rahsul Faison, who is just shy of reaching 1,000 rushing yards, Utah State's offense poses a significant threat to the Aztecs' struggling defense, which ranks near the bottom in several categories, including points allowed per game.

Moreover, Utah State's recent performance against Hawaii, where they dominated with a 55-10 victory, demonstrates their ability to capitalize on opponents' weaknesses. The Aggies' defense has also shown improvement, highlighted by their ability to force turnovers, as evidenced by their five interceptions in the last game. With the added motivation of Senior Day and playing at home in Maverik Stadium, Utah State will look to leverage their home-field advantage. The combination of a high-powered offense and an improving defense gives Utah State the upper hand against San Diego State, making them favorites to win this critical Mountain West clash.

Final San Diego State-Utah State Predictions & Pick

In the upcoming Week 13 matchup, Utah State is favored by 4.5 points against San Diego State, and the Aggies are likely to cover this spread. Utah State's offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 31 points over their last few games, highlighted by a dominant 55-10 victory against Hawaii. Quarterback Spencer Petras leads a potent passing attack that can exploit San Diego State's vulnerable secondary while running back Rahsul Faison provides a strong ground game, nearing the 1,000-yard mark this season.

San Diego State has struggled defensively, allowing over 28 points per game and coming off a disappointing loss to UNLV where they surrendered 41 points. Their offense has also been inconsistent, failing to establish a rhythm in recent games. With Utah State playing at home and riding a wave of momentum, they are well-positioned to secure a win and cover the spread, making them the team to watch in this matchup.

Final San Diego State-Utah State Predictions & Pick: Utah State -4.5 (-110), Over 61.5 (-108)