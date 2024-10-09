ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

San Diego State looks to put Wyoming back in the loss column after the Cowboys won their first game of the season in Week 6. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a San Diego State-Wyoming prediction and pick.

San Diego State got back on track after a disappointing stretch through Weeks 2-5. They won their first game handily 45-14 but then lost three consecutive games to Oregon State, Cal, and Central Michigan. The Aztecs defeated Hawaii 27-24 last week thanks to a good performance from Danny O'Neil. Marquez Cooper also added two touchdowns on the ground.

Wyoming finally recorded their first win last week after an 0-4 start to the season. It hasn't been an easy schedule for the Cowboys, as they've been six or more point underdogs in every loss except for one. Their 17-13 loss to Idaho as 7.5-point favorites was the most disappointing of the four. However, they were never able to keep the games close. They lost the first four games by a combined 92 points despite never being double-digit underdogs.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: San Diego State-Wyoming Odds

San Diego State: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -132

Wyoming: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 42.5 (-106)

Under: 42.5 (-114)

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Wyoming

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why San Diego State Could Cover The Spread/Win

It could be setting up for another massive game from Cooper as Wyoming is one of the worst defensive units against the run in the nation. They allow 185.2 rushing yards per game and 4.8 yards per play, which rank 109th and 105th respectively. Wyoming's defense as a unit hasn't been good either, as they rank 105th with 407.2 yards allowed per game. It is 32 yards more than the league average, which isn't acceptable considering a weaker schedule.

Why Wyoming Could Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State's defense stepped up with some timely sacks, but Hawaii was still able to outgain them last week. They allowed 272 passing yards and 84 rushing yards, while the Aztecs had 224 passing and 99 rushing yards. San Diego State escaped with a 27-24 victory after Cooper's go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in a game where they were one-point favorites.

Final San Diego State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

This game is shaping up to be an ugly display of football. Both teams rank near the bottom of the country on both sides of the ball and it's hard to find an edge. They have been inconsistent, and unable to cover the spread. San Diego State seems like the right play, but they have been a different team on the road. Meanwhile, Wyoming did have their lone win at home. However, their most disappointing loss against Idaho was also at home.

We don't want to take either side in this game, but this does feel like a game that could end up with more points than expected. The oddsmakers continue giving Wyoming low point totals, but four of their five games have gone over. There were some games where Wyoming almost allowed enough points to cover the total by itself.

San Diego State's games have gone under in three of five, but two of those under were a score away from going over. The over feels like a good play here as long as San Diego State's offense doesn't fail to show up like they did against Oregon State.

Final San Diego State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Over 42.5 (-106)