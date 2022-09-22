3 bold San Francisco 49ers predictions for Week 3 vs. Broncos

With the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 3 game versus the Denver Broncos just over the horizon, the prospects of a 2-1 record is very much a reality. So, ahead of the 49ers-Broncos game, it’s time to make some 49ers Week 6 predictions.

After dropping their Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears in an ugly, rainy affair, the 49ers turned things around in a big way in Week 2 by turning in a dominant effort against a Seattle Seahawks team hot off a Monday Night Football win over former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. San Francisco outgained the Niners 373 yards to 216, outscored the Seahawks 27-7, and, after a back-and-forth effort in Week 1, dominated the time-of-possession game at a near two-to-one clip.

And yet, the Niners didn’t leave the game unscathed.

No, from an early game injury to Trey Lance that saw the second-year quarterback break his ankle to a degree that required season-ending surgery to an ankle sprain to Tyrion Davis-Price that could cost the 2022 third-round pick multiple weeks, the Niners surely would have traded an easy win for 16 more games with their hopeful franchise quarterback, even if a 0-2 record is hard to overcome in a division as competitive as the NFC West.

Fortunately, John Lynch and company planned in advance for this very scenario and have assembled a roster that is incredibly deep at every position, with some suggesting that Jimmy Garoppolo could actually elevate the team’s ceiling in 2022 instead of dragging the team out of Super Bowl contention. But for that to happen, the Niners first need to take care of the business at hand against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 and prove that they’re still a team of note, even without Lance.

3 bold predictions for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3

3. Jeff Wilson runs for 100 yards

When Elijah Mitchell went down with a sprained MCL in the 49ers’ Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, all eyes turned to Jeff Wilson to help shoulder the team’s rushing load.

With 39 games of experience in Kyle Shanahan’s offense since signing with the team as a UDFA in 2018, Wilson turned in an impressive effort in Week 2 as the team’s starting running back, earning 84 yards on 18 carries to go with 19 more yards as a receiver. Considering how important TDP and Lance were supposed to be to the Niners’ rushing offense and Jimmy G’s inability to contribute much as a rusher, the stars are aligning for Wilson to have a big-time effort in Week 3.

2. Nick Bosa leaves Denver Broncos week without a sack

Despite being one of the more formidable units in the NFL, the Niners’ rushing offense has been mildly disappointing so far this season, recording just four sacks through two games.

Now granted, there were extenuating circumstances to both contests, namely rain, but after watching Joey Bosa sack the vast majority of the quarterbacks in the NFL, expect rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett to pay close attention to where Nick Bosa is at all times and send additional pass blocking support his way.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo throws for 200+ yards and no interceptions

After a solid enough showing in Week 2 as a relief pitcher of sorts, Garoppolo has a full week to prepare as QB1 and will see a Niners offense tailored back to his preferences after months of the Lance show.

While the Niners currently rank fifth in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, four spots behind the Niners who rank first, they haven’t picked off a pass so far this season and have only defensed six passes, period, according to Pro Football Reference. If Jimmy G comes in hot, expect an easy passing game designed by Shanahan to make him look very good.