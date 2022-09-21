49ers’ Kyle Shanahan dumps cold water on Trey Lance’s return

When The San Francisco 49ers announced that Trey Lance was to undergo surgery on a severely broken ankle with ligament damage, it put a damper on their still-young season.

Sure, to some, the idea of putting Jimmy Garoppolo back under center was anything but a downgrade, as the veteran signal caller did lead the team to the NFC Championship game last year, but 2022 was supposed to be the year when fans finally got to see if Lance could be the guy moving forward. If it worked out, the Niners would be able to field the same passing game they’re known for with an incredibly dynamic rushing attack bolstered by Lance’s legs. And if not? Well, Jimmy G would still be there after restructuring his contract; that’s something, right?

Unfortunately, any chances of Lance seeing the field this season have officially been dashed. That’s right, when asked if there’s any chance Lance could play in the postseason, or at least return to the active roster, head coach Kyle Shanahan shut it down, declaring that the next time fans will see Number 5 in a meaningful way will come next season, as he’s officially been ruled out for the rest of the year.

In the short term, the Niners will be just fine without Lance. Garoppolo is a proven vet who led the team to a week 2 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, and he already has great rapport with all the team’s offensive weapons. But as for the future? Well, Lance’s road to franchise quarterback just got a bit more scenic.

Kyle Shanahan confirms that #49ers QB Trey Lance will be out until next SEASON, not potentially in playoffs — Cam Inman (@CamInman) September 21, 2022