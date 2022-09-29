3 bold San Francisco 49ers predictions for Week 4 vs. Rams

With the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 4 game versus the Los Angeles Rams just over the horizon, the prospect of a 2-2 record is very much a reality. So, ahead of the Niners-Rams game, it’s time to make some San Francisco 49ers Week 4 bold predictions.

When Jimmy Garoppolo took over the offense from Trey Lance, the Niners’ offense was supposed to improve, at least in 2022. Sure, Garoppolo doesn’t have Lance’s abilities as a rusher, upside as a former third-overall pick, or long-term, cost-controlled contract, but he at least was presumed to provide the team with extensive experience in Kyle Shanahan’s scheme and a more traditional approach to the pocket passing game than his younger, greener counterpart. After failing to trade him to Washington for a pair of picks earlier in the offseason, suddenly, the Niners found themselves with a perfect insurance policy for Lance and didn’t have to turn to a less proven quarterback like Nate Sudfeld under center.

… but then Week 3 happened, and suddenly, morale wasn’t too high in Niners Nation.

That’s right, after watching Garoppolo look like a natural in relief duties in Week 2, the rust seemingly appeared overnight, with the one-time New England Patriot looking rusty, playing with poor awareness, and just generally struggling to put his team in any real position to succeed. Sure, the playcalling might have “sucked,” as Jimmy G was caught saying on camera, but Shanahan didn’t step out of bounds and throw a pick-six on the very same play, even if he took responsibility for it after the game.

So naturally, with the Niners scheduled to play on Monday Night Football against those dastardly Los Angeles Rams, the early fate of the division could be decided in this Week 4 contest, with the prospects of a division-leading 2-2 record and a basement floor 1-3 record the most likely outcomes of the contests.

3 predictions for the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 4 game vs. the Rams.

3. Nick Bosa has a multi-sack game

Whoa, talk about a bold prediction; after picking up four sacks in three weeks, according to Pro Football Focus, Nick Bosa has a perfect opportunity to add even more sacks to his already impressive total in Week 4. Why? Because the Rams’ tackles, Joseph Noteboom and Rob Havenstein, have already allowed five sacks combined so far this season, and they’ve yet to face a defender as unique as Bosa. Expect a huge day from the OSU product.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo throws for over 250 yards

Normally, throwing for 250 yards is far from a bold claim, but after watching the Niners put up just 267 total yards in Week 3 combined, Jimmy G looks primed for a bounceback game thanks to some quick, easy passes designed by Shanahan.

From Weeks 1-3, the Rams have allowed 250 passing yards twice, to Josh Allen in Week 1 and to Kyler Murray in Week 3. While some will claim that Garoppolo is closer to Marcus Mariota, who threw for 196 yards in Week 2, than to Allen or Murray, he’s averaged 240.1 yards per game over his 48-game career with the Niners, so surpassing that average by an additional first down isn’t too unbelievable, especially if George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Kyle Juszczyk are all able to go.

1. The San Francisco 49ers come up short

So, if Bosa has a multi-sack game and Jimmy G throws for over 250 yards, the Niners have to win, right? No, unfortunately, even if Shanahan is able to inspire a big game out of his troops, the Rams are still the better team, have a better quarterback, and would be 3-0 if they didn’t play Buffalo in Week 1.

Call it a silly hunch, but don’t be surprised if the Niners fall to 1-3, and they have to start making some serious adjustments to the things that aren’t working on offense.