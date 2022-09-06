San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers 2022 bold predictions are positive, overall. The team looks good heading into the 2022 NFL season, and there is reason for optimism regarding Trey Lance at quarterback, despite Jimmy Garoppolo staying with the squad.

The team that made the 2021 NFC Championship game may have a new QB, but the core of the team — Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner — are still intact. This means for the bold 49ers predictions in 2022 to come true, Kyle Shanahan and Trey Lance will be the focal points.

Here are four bold 49ers predictions for the 2022 NFL season.

4. The 49ers will lead the league in rushing in the 2022 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 rushing statistics will be among the best in the league. The numbers last season were quite good. The Niners were fifth in rushing attempts (499) and rushing touchdowns (22) and seventh in rushing yards (2,166).

The bold 49ers prediction in 2022 is that the team will improve on these already-solid ground stats and lead the league in at least one of these categories, with rushing yards being the most likely.

The 49ers 2022 roster is filled with elite runners at every offensive skill position. The running back position battle was so tight that the franchise shockingly released last year’s third-round pick, Trey Sermon, in favor of this year’s third-rounder Tyrion Davis-Price and undrafted rookie Jordan Mason.

Additionally, NFL fans already know about starters Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr., as well as All-Pro WR/RB hybrid Deebo Samuel.

The piece that will make the biggest difference this season, though, is Trey Lance. He has 168 yards on 38 carries last year, and this year, both those numbers should increase dramatically. A running QB will give Kyle Shanahan’s creative offensive mind the ability to design even more unique running plays, putting the team’s yards through the roof in the 49ers’ 2022 NFL season.

3. Brandon Aiyuk will make the Pro Bowl

We all know what Deebo Samuel can do. And if he’s healthy this season. he’ll again be one of the most unique and dangerous offensive weapons in the league. However, if your 49ers’ predictions in 2022 include a deep playoff run, the team will have to have two elite pass-catchers.

Look for Brandon Aiyuk to be that guy this season.

After a hope-inspiring rookie season (60 catches, 748 yards, five TDs), the 2020 first-round pick didn’t improve last season. Playing in five more games in 2021, Aiyuk only had 56 catches for 8826 yards and five TDs.

This season in training camp, it looks like Aiyuk has the potential to become one of the next in line to have one of those mythical third-year WR breakout seasons. The national media, fans, and coaches alike are all buzzing about this possibility for Aiyuk, and the 2022 NFL season could be his year.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo will start at QB this season

Now that Jimmy G has renegotiated his contract to stay with the team for the 49ers’ 2022 NFL season, let the debate between him and Trey Lance begin.

On one hand, QB is the most important position in the NFL. Having a high-quality backup is key, especially when you have a mobile QB like Lance. On the other hand, projecting full faith and confidence in a young franchise signal-caller is also paramount.

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have given the team over to Lance, but still have last year’s NFC Championship Game QB breathing down his neck. That’s a tough spot for Lance to be in, even after the franchise did its best to undermine Garoppolo’s leadership skills this offseason.

Whether it is due to injury or poor performance, Jimmy G will take snaps with the first-team offense during the 49ers 2022 NFL season. If it’s because of injury, Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will look smart. If it’s because of performance, the pair will have a lot of questions to answer.

1. Kyle Shanahan will come up short in the playoffs again

Last season, Joe Burrow came back from injury and led the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl in just his second NFL season. Before that, Patrick Mahomes won a Lombardi trophy in year two, 2018. Russell Wilson did the same in 2013, and Ben Roethlisberger accomplished this feat in 2005. Even 49ers second-year star Colin Kaepernick led his team to the Big Game in year two.

Can Trey Lance become the next quarterback on this distinguished list?

The NFC is by far the weaker conference this season, and, if Lance plays well, the 49ers should win a lot of games. That said, Kyle Shanahan has never seemed to wipe the stink of him from his time as Atlanta Falcons OC when his team gave up a 28-3 lead in the second half of the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Shanahan, Lance, and the 49ers will be a playoff team at the end of the 49ers 2022 NFL season, but until the coach gets the monkey off his back, the bold 49ers predictions in 2022 can’t include a ring.