4 bold San Francisco 49ers predictions for Week 2 vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers had a tough start to their 2022 NFL season. Despite having a great deal of buzz and a matchup with the Bears that they were expected to handle easily, San Francisco found themselves on the wrong side of the box score in Week 1. While the downpour of rain and difficult playing circumstances certainly played a role, the bottom line is the 49ers were defeated 19-10. The team will have its intentions of making things right in Week 2 when they match up with the Seattle Seahawks. With the team certain to be itching to get back on the football field, here are four 49ers Week 2 predictions for what to expect.

4. Trey Lance throws for 275+ yards

The start of the Trey Lance era did not go as planned. In Week 1, Lance completed just 13 of his 28 pass attempts for 164 yards and failed to throw a touchdown. He had an interception and a fumble although he did not lose possession of the lost ball. The North Dakota State product did make an impact on the ground by leading the team with 13 carries for 53 yards. The conditions of the game made it nearly a worst-case scenario for the young quarterback.

With better weather and a new opportunity ahead, look for Trey Lance to right the ship. He did not have a chance to unleash his arm and the way that was expected and will look to change this moving forward. Expect the 49ers to look to air the ball out more and to throw for at least 275 yards in the matchup with Seattle.

3. Nick Bosa tallies two sacks

Perhaps the biggest reason for optimism for the 49ers in this matchup is the battle in the trenches. According to Pro Football Focus, the Seahawks have the 32nd-ranked offensive line in the NFL. Two of the starting lineman are rookies and, while they faired well in Week 1 and there is excitement moving forward, this could rapidly become a concern.

The 49ers have one of the best defensive lines across the NFL and will put this Seahawks protection to the test. The unit secured two sacks in the opening matchup and will look to build off this performance. The player that will command the most attention is Nick Bosa. The two-time Pro Bowler tallied 15.5 sacks in 2021 and is one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL. Expect him to make his presence felt in Week 2 and for him to secure two or more sacks in the matchup.

2. Deebo Samuel has 100+ total yards

There was talk this offseason of Deebo Samuel playing a more traditional wide receiver role this season. Whether it was due to the conditions or the game plan, this was not the case in Week 1. Samuel had eight carries for 52 yards and a touchdown as well as two receptions for 14 yards. The former All-Pro is the focal point of the 49ers’ offense and will look to be greater utilized in the second game of the season.

Coming off a 2021 season in which he tallied 1770 total yards, there is plenty of room for improvement. Creating more screens and short routes to get the ball in his hands should be high on the list of priorities for the 49ers. This is a great way to get the ball in your impact player’s hands and build the confidence of Trey Lance. Expect Deebo Samuel to put forth his best effort in Week 2 and to produce over 100 total yards.

1. 49ers win by at least a touchdown

The Seahawks are coming off arguably the most impressive Week 1 performance after raining on Russell Wilson’s parade and securing the upset win. Seattle did not have high expectations coming into the season but may have changed this with their impressive opening week performance. Geno Smith exceeded expectations in a major way and outdueled the former Seahawks star QB in his return to the city.

With the emotions now out of the way, expect a bit of a letdown from the Seahawks. While they made it clear they cannot be considered a doormat of the NFL, there are still some notable concerns with the roster. Expect the 49ers to find their stride and put together a much-improved performance in this matchup. The season got off to an extremely disappointing start, but they have a chance to rewrite the narrative starting this week. It should not be forgotten that just last season San Francisco made it to the Conference Championship. While there is a new quarterback under center, it is one the organization clearly believes in as Jimmy Garapollo continues to collect his paycheck on the bench. Expect a convincing performance from the 49ers as they look to shift their season in the right direction.