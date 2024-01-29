The Super Bowl is set. The Chiefs and 49ers both pulled out nerve-wracking wins to send them to Las Vegas. There's just one game left in the 2023-24 NFL season.

Super Bowl LVIII is set with a matchup between Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49ers. The biggest event in United States sports, the culmination of the most popular league in North America, all comes down to one game in February. Here's everything you need to know about the when, where, and how to watch questions at the forefront of your mind:

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII

Super LVIII will be on Sunday, February 11. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. after days of nonstop pregame coverage and predictions that are about to grace your televisions, streaming screens, timelines, and wherever else you consume sports media.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (the Raiders home stadium) will host. CBS is broadcasting the Super Bowl this year, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. Paramount+ will stream the game for CBS. There will also be another Nickelodeon broadcast aimed at families as well. You can watch on fuboTV with no additional cost to your subscription as well if you cannot access the game any other way.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | 6:30 p.m. EST

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

T.V. channel: CBS | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: 49ers -1.5 | O/U 47.5

Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

For Super Bowl LVIII, the NFL landed Usher as the headline act for the halftime show. The eight-time Grammy winner has been in residency in Las Vegas for several years, and his appearance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas is a bit of a capstone on that stage of his professional career and personal life. The R&B legend has a tough act to follow, considering Rhianna's performance last year was one of the most anticipated shows in years. But he may have a leg up in one respect. Usher hasn't been on tour since 2015 but is allegedly planning to launch a world tour immediately after or even during the halftime show.

Early Storylines

Championship Sunday delivered back-to-back close games for what felt like the first time all playoffs. Granted, they were close and engaging in different ways, but they were both one-score games.

On the AFC side, Kansas City clamped down on a Baltimore Ravens team that completely abandoned the run and squeezed the life out of their offense all game long. It didn't matter that the Ravens' defense was also excellent. Mahomes and company did what they've done all season long. They controlled the game and made their opponents play on their terms.

That may be harder for Kansas City to do against San Francisco.

The 49ers looked dead and buried after the first half of the NFC Championship game. Then they remembered that they were the Super Bowl favorites through most of this season for a reason. Through a couple of good bounces and critical stops on defense, the 49ers came all the way back and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. The 49ers' offense versus the Chiefs' defense will be strength against strength for both teams. Neither team put together a complete 60 minutes in the last round. Whoever stays more consistent will win the game.