When the San Francisco 49ers dropped a stunner to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, fans scratched their heads in disbelief. Sure, Kyle Shanahan’s team recorded 12 penalties, and the grass was so oversaturated that standing water was present in parts of Soldier Field, but in the end, the players weren’t going to let the loss define them. No, as the pads were stored away and the Niners cleared out the visitors’ locker room, Nick Bosa said it best, declaring, “I’m just happy to get back to California.”

Well, unfortunately for Bosa, a plane ride back to Santa Clara might not be enough to outrun the dark cloud currently hanging over the 49ers’ season. No, if the most recent – as per the time of publication – weather report is to be believed, the Niners might just find themselves with another rainy afternoon in their home opener.

Weather forecast in Santa Clara has worsened again. There's now an 84% chance of rain for 49ers-Seahawks on Sunday — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 15, 2022

“Weather forecast in Santa Clara has worsened again. There’s now an 84% chance of rain for 49ers-Seahawks on Sunday” – goodness David Lombardi of The Athletic, that is not good.

Though the 49ers infamous turf issues from the early years of Levi Field have largely been left in the past, the stadium notoriously still uses real grass, which was a big problem for the team in Chicago. If things get too rainy, Trey Lance and company may again find it hard to pivot on a run and provide the sort of devastating rushing game that Shanahan wants to build his offensive identity around. Fortunately, the rain is only supposed to accumulate about a quarter of an inch, which is five inches less than Chicago amassed in Week 1.