ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Jose State Spartans (5-3, 3-2 MWC) hit the road to take on the Oregon State Beavers (4-4) on Saturday afternoon. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a San Jose State-Oregon State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the San Jose State-Oregon State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: San Jose State-Oregon State Odds

San Jose State: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +112

Oregon State: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Oregon State

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: The CW Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State started the season 4-1, but they have lost three games in a row. They are struggling, and have become a very beatable team. The problem with the Beavers all season has been their defense. Oregon State has allowed 29.4 points per game this season, and 39.7 points in their last three games. With Oregon State struggling on defense, the Spartans have a fantastic chance to put up some points and win this game on the road.

San Jose State scores 29.4 points per game, so they can do some damage on offense. The Spartans do most of their damage through the air. The average the most pass yards per game in the Mountain West Conference, and seventh-most in the nation. Wide receiver Nick Nash is a big part of this. He has 80 total receptions on the season, and 12 touchdowns. Now, the Spartans need to go back to Emmett Brown at quarterback, but their passing attack is very dangerous.

San Jose State needs to stop the run in this game. Oregon State wants to run it down opponent's throats, and that has been their gameplan all season. They have 24 rushing touchdowns this season, and just four passing touchdowns. San Jose State allowed just 3.6 yards per rush, though. They also have forced 11 fumbles. If they can continue to be strong in their run defense, the Spartans will win this game.

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State should be able to stop the Spartans on offense if they go back to Walker Eget. Eget has thrown two touchdowns, and five interceptions in his three games started. San Jose State is 1-2 in those games, as well. Eget has led the team to under 20 points per game, as well. If he is the starting quarterback on Saturday, you can expect the Beavers to win the game.

Oregon State, as mentioned, wants to run the ball. They do a great job at it, too. The Beavers have rushed for 4.9 yards per carry this season, and their top two running backs do a lot of damage. Anthony Hankerson and Jam Griffin have combined for 1,199 rushing yards, 5.1 yards per carry, and 17 touchdowns. If these two get going on Saturday, it is going to be a long day for the San Jose State defense.

Oregon State has good coverage in the passing game. They allow less than 200 pass yards per game, and they have allowed just 10 passing touchdowns. Now, they do not get a lot of interceptions, and they rarely get to the quarterback, but their secondary is solid. If they can lock up Nick Nash and Justin Lockhart, they will be able to win this game.

Final San Jose State-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

San Jose State has a lot of talent on their team, and the Beavers run the ball as well as anybody. However, it will come down to who the Spartans have at quarterback. If it is Eget, then I like Oregon State. If it is Emmett Brown, then i like San Jose State. It does look like Eget will get the nod, so I will take Oregon State to win.

Final San Jose State-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Oregon State ML (-134)