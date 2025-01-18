ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams are red-hot entering this game in Spokane. Santa Clara has been a surprise, while Gonzaga has continued their WCC dominance and is the best team in the conference. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Santa Clara-Gonzaga prediction and pick.

Santa Clara is 12-7 entering this matchup, highlighted by notable wins against Saint Louis, TCU, Fresno State, and Oregon State. They also have losses to Arizona State, Nevada, Stanford, and Washington. Adama-Alpha Bal has been the best player for the Broncos this season. They have been very streaky as a team, but this is a huge matchup against Gonzaga because they are the class of the conference.

Gonzaga is 14-5 this season, with big wins against Arizona State, San Diego State, and Indiana. Then, they have some big losses against West Virginia, Kentucky, UConn, UCLA, and Oregon State. Graham Ike and Khalif Battle have been a great inside-out duo for the Bulldogs and are behind their success next to Ryan Nembhard. This could be a quality win for the Bulldogs at home against the Broncos.

Here are the Santa Clara-Gonzaga College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Santa Clara-Gonzaga Odds

Santa Clara: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +860

Gonzaga: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1600

Over: 162.5 (-110)

Under: 162.5 (-110)

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Santa Clara Will Cover The Spread/Win

Santa Clara's offense has been great this season. It ranks third in the WCC, behind Gonzaga and Washington State. The team scores 79.5 points per game, has a 49.1% field goal percentage, and shoots 36.4% from three-point range. Four Santa Clara players average over double digits in scoring, with Adama-Alpha Bal emerging as the best player on the offense and leading the team with 13.7 points per game.

Four different Broncos also average at least two assists per game, with Carlos Stewart Jr. leading the team with 2.9 assists per game. The Broncos have a solid offense and should succeed against Gonzaga, as the Bulldogs have a good but not great defense.

Gonzaga's defense has been inconsistent, and they are led by their offense instead. They allow 71.1 points per game, 41.9% from the field, and 28.9% from behind the arc. Down low, the frontcourt has been solid, with Ike leading the team with 7.5 per game and then Braden Huff leading the team in blocks with 0.6 per game.

Regarding on-ball defense, three Bulldogs also average at least one steal, with Nembhard leading the team with 1.7 per game. This defense started the season strong but has slipped more recently, and on KenPom is 48th in defensive rating compared to them being fourth in offensive rating. Santa Clara should score in this game, especially after they gave up 97 to Oregon State in their last game.

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

Santa Clara's defense has been inconsistent this season and could be a weakness against Gonzaga on the road. They allow 73.5 points per game, 43.1% from the field, and 30.7% from behind the arc. The frontcourt has struggled for the Broncos to exert their will on any team this season.

Two players are averaging at least five rebounds, and Jake Ensminger leads the team with 5.8 per game. Johnny O'Neill is the block leader and averages 0.9 per game. The perimeter defense is better, with Stewart Jr. being the team leader in steals with 1.4 per game. The frontcourt issues will hurt against Gonzaga and the way they play offense, with their bigs and tempo.

Gonzaga's offense has been great and is one of the best in the country. They score 87.8 points per game, have a 49.1% field goal percentage, and a 35.2% three-point shooting percentage. Six Gonzaga players are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Graham Ike dominating down low with 17.1 points per game. Then, Khalif Battle is the leading scorer at guard and is second with 13.5 points per game.

Ryan Nembhard has also been a great point guard for the Bulldogs as the main driver of this offense, and he leads the team in assists with 9.4 per game. This offense has a great matchup against Santa Clara, and their defense struggling as a unit.

Final Santa Clara-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

Gonzaga has a big advantage in this game at home. Graham Ike, Khalif Battle, and Ryan Nembhard are the three best players in this game and should run circles around this Santa Clara defense. Santa Clara has the ability to score on Gonzaga thanks to Bal and their offensive balance, but they have no way to consistently defend Gonzaga. The Bulldogs bounce back after losing in their last game and win and cover resoundingly at home.

Final Santa Clara-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga -14.5 (-110)