ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a WCC battle as Santa Clara faces Oregon State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Santa Clara-Oregon State prediction and pick.

Santa Clara comes into the game at 14-7 on the year, but it was a rough start to the year for them. they opened up the year 3-5, but did have a win over TCU. From there, they would win six straight games before falling to San Francisco. Since then, they are 5-1, including a win over Gonzaga, and also an 82-81 win over Oregon State. Last time out, they faced Washington State. Santa Clara dominated the game, winning 93-65.

Meanwhile, Oregon State is 15-6 on the year. They started 4-0 before losses to Oregon and North Texas. From there, they would win another six straight before falling to Nebraska. Since then, they have gone 5-3, with losses to Loyola Marymount, Santa Clara, and San Francisco. Still, they did come away with a 97-89 win over Gonzaga. Last time out, they faced Pepperdine. After a tight first half, Pepperdine would take a brief lead in the second half. Still, Oregon State would go on to win the game 83-63.

Here are the Santa Clara-Oregon State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Santa Clara-Oregon State Odds

Santa Clara: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +146

Oregon State: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 143.5 (-115)

Under: 143.5 (-105)

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Oregon State

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Santa Clara Will Cover The Spread/Win

Santa Clara is ranked 58th in KenPom's rankings currently. They are 43rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 93rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Santa Clara has been strong on offense this year. They are 32nd in the nation in points per game while sitting 54th in effective field goal percentage this year. They are also 32nd in the nation in rebounds per game, while sitting 19th in the nation in three-point attempts made this year.

Santa Clara is led by Adama-Alpha Bal. Bal leads the team in both points and assists this year. He comes into the game with 14.1 points per game while adding three assists, and 2.6 rebounds. He is joined in the backcourt by Carlos Stewart Jr. Stewart is scoring 12 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also leads the team with 1.4 steals per game. Finally, Jake Ensminger leads the team in rebounds. Ensminger comes in with 5.9 rebounds per game, while also adding 2.3 points.

In the frontcourt, Cristoph Tilly leads the way. Tille comes in with 13.2 points per game, while also having 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game. He is joined in the front court by Elijah Mahi. Mahi comes into the game with 11.6 points per game, with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State is ranked 63rd in KenPom's rankings currently. They are 46th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 92nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Oregon State has been great on defense this year. They are 33rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 82nd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 83rd in the nation against the three this year.

Oregon State is led by Michael Rataj. Rataj leads the team in points, rebounds, and steals this year. He comes into the game with 17.5 points per game while adding 8.1 rebounds and two steals per game. Further, he has 2.4 assists per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Parsa Fallah. Fallah is scoring 12.4 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

In the backcourt, Nate Kingz leads the way. He comes into the game with 12 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and one steal per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Damarco Minor. Minor leads the team in assists with 5.3 per game. He also has 10 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this year.

Final Santa Clara-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this game. The first one is the Oregon State offense against the Santa Clara defense. Oregon State is 75th in the nation in points per game while sitting ninth in the nation in shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Santa Clara is 220th in opponent points per game, and 158th in opponent shooting efficiency. Turnovers will also play a factor in this game. Oregon is 116th in the nation in turnovers per game, while Santa Clara is 208th. Finally, Oregon State is 64th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while Santa Clara is 137th. Take Oregon State in this one.

Final Santa Clara-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Oregon State -3.5 (-112)