As Saquon Barkley prepares for his first trip to MetLife as the opposition, it seems like everyone wants to know what the Philadelphia Eagles' running back thinks about the New York Giants.

Does Barkley hate the team for their unwillingness to give him a market-level contract? Or does he relish the fun he had in East Rutherford, playing for some of his family and friends who still live in his birthplace of Brooklyn?

While it's clear fans will continue to ask Barkley about New York early and often over the next few days, one Giant fans don't have to wonder about is Dexter Lawrence. Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Barkley let it be known that New York's supersized number 97 is not only the G-Men's best player but maybe the best defensive player in the NFL, period.

“It all starts with 97. I don't think he gets enough credit,” Barkley told reporters via Zach Berman. “I might be bias…but I think he's the best defensive player in the league.”

Currently sitting pretty with seven sacks in six games, 0.5 below his career high of 7.5 with ten games left to play, Lawrence has really taken things to a new level for the Giants in 2025, holding things down against both the run and the pass for new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. If Lawrence continues to play at this level, who knows, maybe he will end up in the conversation of the best defensive player in the NFL and the new face of the Giants.

Kellen Moore echos Saquon Barkley's praise for Dexter Lawrence

While Barkley is obviously a big fan and supporter of Lawrence after years of playing together in New York, he isn't the only member of the Eagles who has a healthy respect for the pride of Clemson.

Discussing the Eagles' Week 7 matchup against the Giants during his weekly media session, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore echoed much of Barkley's praise, noting that Lawrence is a big presence in the middle of the defense and on Philadelphia's scouting report.

“It’s definitely a big awareness for us going through the game plan process already the last day and a half. He’s one of the premiere players in this league. He’s having an excellent season. A lot of focus and attention with this game plan will go towards him.

Standing 6-foot-4, 340 pounds, Lawrence is one of the more physically imposing players in the NFL, with an ability to attack opposing quarterbacks from the nose tackle spot or shaded to the inside shoulder of either guard. Whenever Hurts prepares to snap the ball, either for a run or a pass, he has to know where number 97 is, as he's become a true weapon both against the run and the pass.