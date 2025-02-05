Even Saquon Barkley gets nervous! The Philadelphia Eagles running back told reporters ahead of Super Bowl 59 that he was more nervous to get down on one knee and propose to his girlfriend Anna Congdon than the possibility of playing in the Super Bowl.

Reporters asked Barkley was he more nervous to propose or go to the Super Bowl.

“That's the second time I had that question,” Barkley said before regretting his preious answer. “I probably shouldn't have said proposing.”

“I'm just not good with stuff like that,” he added of proposing to Congdon. “I'm a lover boy, but I'm not like a clever lover boy.”

Barkley added that he feels more comfortable with football since he's been doing it for “a really long time.”

“I’m simple and basic,” the Eagles star said.

Barkley also revealed that he has been engaged for months.

“This is not new by the way,” he said. “I know it just broke the other day but I’ve been engaged for like six months.

Barkley and Congdon met in 2017 when they both attended Penn State together. They now have two children: a daughter, Jada, who was born in April 2018, and a son, Saquon Jr – known as SJ – who was born in September 2022.

Earlier this week, news broke of the couple's engagement. In another press conference this week, he spoke about how much Congdon has helped in his journey.

“I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have had in my career without the help of her. She always has my back, not only in football but throughout life… as we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better,” he told PEOPLE.

He added: “It's a beautiful thing because we have two amazing children… and we just sit back and laugh sometimes when they're over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started.”

Saquon Barkley Heads To The Super Bowl

The Eagles will be headed to their fifth Super Bowl on Sunday. They will be facing the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke to the press last week on when he believed that at which part of the season could the team make it to the Super Bowl.

“When it began,” Hurts answered.

Hurts believes that each individual player on the Eagles has been working towards this goal since the start of the season and has been supporting each other as a team.

“That's the nature of it. Don't get lost in the nature of what a team sport is. It takes a team to go out there and have success. It's looked a ton of different ways but any team that has success looks a ton of different ways. Just put our focus on winning,” Hurts said.

This Super Bowl will be special for Barkley because not only is it the first time he's been to the big game, but it'll also be the athlete's 28th birthday.

“The best birthday gift you can have is playing in the Super Bowl and the only thing better than that is winning the Super Bowl on your birthday,” Barkley told the outlet. “So plans before or after…I really don't have any idea or any game plan at all. I'm really just focusing on going out there and playing this game and trying to continue to play at a high level.”

The Super Bowl will take place in New Orleans at 6:30 ET.