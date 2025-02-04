Saquon Barkley will soon be a married man.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back confirmed to PEOPLE that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Anna Congdon. The two began dating in 2017 after meeting at Penn State University. He told the publication that Congdon is a huge part of his success in the NFL.

“I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have had in my career without the help of her. She always has my back, not only in football but throughout life… as we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better,” he said.

The couple shares a daughter, Jada, who was born in April 2018, and a son, Saquon Jr – known as SJ – who was born in September 2022.

He added: ‘It's a beautiful thing because we have two amazing children… and we just sit back and laugh sometimes when they're over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started.'

Saquon Barkley And The Philadelphia Eagles Head To The Super Bowl

Barkley's engagement might not be the only event he will be celebrating soon if he and the Eagles can win the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9. The Eagles will be facing the reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs. The NFL teams previously played one another in the 2023 Super Bowl where the Eagles fell 35-38 to the Chiefs.

However, this Super Bowl will not only be special because of his engagement to Congdon but it will be the NFL Star's 28th birthday.

“The best birthday gift you can have is playing in the Super Bowl and the only thing better than that is winning the Super Bowl on your birthday,” Barkley told the publication. “So plans before or after…I really don't have any idea or any game plan at all. I'm really just focusing on going out there and playing this game and trying to continue to play at a high level.”

Eagles quarterback has remained confident about the team's odds since the beginning of the season. While talking to the press on Friday, Jan. 31, Hurts was asked when did he think the Eagles were Super Bowl contenders this season.

“When it began,” Hurts answered.

Hurts believes that each individual player on the Eagles has been working towards this goal since the start of the season and has been supporting each other as a team.

“That's the nature of it. Don't get lost in the nature of what a team sport is. It takes a team to go out there and have success. It's looked a ton of different ways but any team that has success looks a ton of different ways. Just put our focus on winning,” Hurts said.

Sunday's game will mark the Eagles franchise's fifth time going to the Super Bowl with only one win against the New England Patriots in 2018.

Super Bowl XV (1980) vs. Oakland Raiders Loss

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005) vs. New England Patriots Loss

Super Bowl LII (2018) vs. New England Patriots Win

Super Bowl LVII (2023) vs. Kansas City Chiefs Loss

Super Bowl 59 will be held in New Orleans on Feb. 9 at 6:30 ET.