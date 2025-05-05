It does not appear Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown goes small, as he pulled out all of the stops, including John Legend himself, for his proposal to his girlfriend, Kelsey Riley.

He posted a video of the proposal on Instagram. It appears the Super Bowl 59 champion brought all of their close friends and family members there for the moment. Legend is spotted playing the piano and singing as “You & I (Nobody in the World)” plays in the background.

Legend commented on Brown's post after being part of the special moment, saying, “Congratulations to you both. Thank you for including me.”

Brown is having a stellar year outside of his successful proposal. He and the Eagles won Super Bowl 59 by beating the Kansas City Chiefs. Brown had a touchdown in the game.

Legend is a Grammy-winning artist known for songs like “All of Me.” He first gained notoriety for recording with the likes of Lauryn Hill and Jay Z.

Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown's epic John Legend-filled proposal

Brown pulled out all the stops for his proposal to his girlfriend. As noted, it appears all of the people closest to them were there, and that includes some of his Eagles teammates, such as DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson.

It is unclear when Brown and Riley's wedding will take place. Hopefully, wedding planning goes smoothly for the couple as they enter the summer.

Brown is coming off his third season with the Eagles. He was traded to Philadelphia during the 2022 NFL Draft from the Tennessee Titans.

During his first year with the Eagles, Brown accumulated nearly 1,500 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. The following season, he had a similar yardage total but seven touchdowns.

In 2024, Brown missed four games due to injury. He still logged over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games throughout the regular season.

He is a two-time Pro Bowler with the Eagles. Brown has also been named to three consecutive Second-team All-Pros with the Eagles.

The Eagles have gone to two Super Bowls with Brown as part of their roster. In the first, they lost to the Chiefs 38-35 despite Brown's 96 yards and a touchdown.

Brown was selected in the second round of the 2o19 NFL Draft by the Titans. Throughout his first three seasons in the NFL, Brown made one Pro Bowl and scored 24 touchdowns with the Titans.

He played college football at Ole Miss from 2016-18. Brown was named First-team All-SEC in 2017 and 2018 with the Rebels. He had over 1,200 yards in both of those seasons.