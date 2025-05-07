Updated May 7, 2025 at 11:10 AM ET

All the rumors of the Philadelphia Eagles trading Dallas Goedert are shut down. According to Tim McManus and Jeff McLane on X (formerly Twitter), the tight end is returning to the team on a restructured deal.

McLane mentioned that the tight end is slated to earn $14.25 million in the final year of the four-year, $57 million extension he signed in November 2021. Still, the Eagles seemed unwilling to commit to that salary, despite it not being guaranteed.

Despite the rumors, there was lingering uncertainty after the draft regarding Goedert's future.

“Dallas is a heck of a player– a heck of a player, a heck of a person,” general manager Howie Roseman said when asked about Goedert’s future after the draft.

“Certainly don’t want to do anything publicly where we’re discussing anyone’s business, but I have so much respect for him. Been to two Super Bowls together and obviously would love him on this team.”

At age 30, there was uncertainty regarding his availability. As mentioned earlier, he missed seven games, and those games he missed were impactful.

Dallas Goedert remains with the Eagles

Goedert is one of the more consistent players at his position. Now, with Saquon Barkley and AJ Brown dominating as receivers, the tight end might not need to be as much of a threat.

Still, he brings that championship pedigree and that winning attitude. He can also do all the little things. As much as the Eagles like to run the football, he can block effectively and get out in the flat for an easy reception.

Either way, he's another weapon the team has as a receiver and a blocker.

With all the uncertainty out of the way, Goedert's home is with Philadelphia for the foreseeable future. Once the draft concluded, it seemed he would be remaining with the team.

Now, that hypothetical has manifested and come to fruition.

At the end of the day, the Eagles will have a key part of their roster returning for another Super Bowl run. Despite missing seven games last season, he's been a crucial part of their sustained success.

The main Eagles Super Bowl offensive core is returning for another shot at a ring. Luckily for the organization, they won't have to worry about replacing Goedert at his position. The tight end spot is such a commodity in the NFL, so keeping him was a win.

They can keep Goedert for at least another season and hope to go back-to-back as Super Bowl champions.