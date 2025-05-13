Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for the upcoming season after winning the latest Super Bowl. With the 2025-26 campaign on the horizon, the organization shared a workout video of its superstar running back that has fans losing their minds.

The Eagles' account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a clip of the 28-year-old running back squatting a ridiculous amount of weight. Saquon Barkley racked the bar after doing two reps of what appears to be 585 pounds, and he looked like he could have done more.

As you could imagine, the clip sparked plenty of reactions on social media. The fact that Saquon Barkley did two reps blew everyone away. Some individuals predict the Eagles' star can break 2,000 rushing yards in a single season again. Meanwhile, others just react with awe.

One fan joked, “Giants saw this and said ‘let's let him test the market.'”

“2k seasons back to back. Book it,” claimed another individual.

This user said with amazement, “585 x2 is nuts. Even with the box lol.”

Saquon Barkley is coming off the best year of his career after rushing for 2,005 yards while scoring 15 total touchdowns, 13 of which were on the ground. He became just the ninth player in league history to hit the 2,000 rushing yards mark in a single season. The last player to do so came in the 2020-21 campaign when Derrick Henry rushed for 2,027 yards with the Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles certainly hope for the three-time Pro Bowler to have another spectacular year next season. Philadelphia's goal is to remain in the playoff hunt and have a chance to repeat for another Super Bowl win. After making some head-turning moves this offseason, Philly put itself in line to be competitive once again.

Some of the key additions this offseason include guard Kenyon Green, edge rushers Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari, and cornerback Adoree' Jackson. The Eagles also added some solid players through the draft, including prospects like linebacker Jihaad Campbell, safety Andrew Mukuba, and linebacker Smael Mondon.