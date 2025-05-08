May 8, 2025 at 10:29 AM ET

After claiming that he has “zero game,” Jason Kelce's wife Kylie has broken her silence regarding the Philadelphia Eagles legend's rizz.

Kylie commented on a post about Jason's “game,” and she agreed with her husband. “Can confirm… Still not an ounce of game. I find it very charming,” she commented.

The comment comes after Jason and Travis discussed their dating history with their mom, Donna Kelce, on the New Heights podcast. Their mother claimed that she “knew nothing of anybody that you guys were dating in college.” She also thought they were “too busy” to date with their football obligations.

However, Jason refuted the notion that he was “too busy” to date, instead blaming his lack of “game.” He compared his college self to an Oompa Loompa.

“I had plenty of time,” he said, laughing. “I had absolutely zero game, and I looked like an overweight Oompa Loompa. That's why I had zero game.”

Years later, he has a loving wife, and they have had four kids together. Obviously, to land a wife, you have to have some game, and Jason must have stepped up since college.

Who is Jason Kelce's wife Kylie?

Jason and Kylie Kelce have been married since 2018. Together, they have had four kids, with their most recent being born on March 30, 2025.

A Pennsylvania native, Kylie attended Montgomery County Community College and Cabrini University. She later returned to Cabrini to deliver their commencement speech in 2024.

Recently, she created her own podcast, Not Gonna Lie, which debuted in 2024. She has followed in her husband's footsteps into the podcasting world.

Jason is best known for his 13-year career with the Eagles. After playing college football at Cincinnati, he was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

He was a constant for the Eagles on their offensive line. Kelce earned six First-team All-Pro nods throughout his career and seven Pro Bowls. He also helped the team in their Super Bowl 52 victory over the New England Patriots.

It was the franchise's first Super Bowl victory. They also made another a few years later with Kelce. However, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the 2023 NFL season, Kelce called it a career. He has since joined ESPN to be part of their Monday Night Countdown pregame crew before Monday Night Football games.

He also hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce. They had their mother on for their latest episode ahead of Mother's Day.