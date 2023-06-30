Sarah Jessica Parker shared why she never went nude on her hit 90s show Sex and The City. Despite the show being about sex, Parker never bore it all. During an interview on The Howard Stern Show, the actress explained why she never stripped down, per ET.

Sex and The City was something completely new for its time. Sarah Jessica Parker saw that in the scripts, saying it “was really interesting, and really exciting, and different, and fresh.” But the actress was concerned about becoming the titular Carrie Bradshaw.

“The only thing I said to [creator Darren Star] that I was concerned about was that I just didn't feel comfortable doing nudity, and I suspected that if it wasn't in the pilot, it would be a part of a series, that it felt like it was legitimately going to be talked about,” she said. “And he said, ‘Don't do it then. I don't care. We'll have other actors, if they feel comfortable doing it they'll do it, but you do not have to.'”

Parker signed on after she got the green light for keeping her clothes on. Why did Parker never strip down? She “just never felt comfortable.”

“I think I just never felt comfortable exposing myself that way. I never had any judgments about anybody else doing it, it wasn't like a morality thing. If someone else felt comfortable doing it I kind of was admiring of them,” she said. “But I just never felt comfortable being nude. I didn't think it would change perception of me or kind of create opportunities that I might not be interested in, I just was shy.”