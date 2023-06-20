Sarah Jessica Parker used to date Iron Man, Avenger, actor, and producer Robert Downey Jr. Now she's opened up about her time with him in The New Yorker, and how she gave him a form of stability while he struggled with addiction, per People.

In the 1980s and early 90s, Robert Downey Jr. was in the peak of his addiction. This was the same time he was dating Sex in The City star Sarah Jessica Parker. “People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time,” said Parker. “That made me angry and embarrassed me.”

In response, RDJ told the news platform that he has “great respect” for Parker, whom he dated from 1984 to 1991. RDJ has been very open about his sobriety and addiction. As of now, he's been sober for over two decades, but before that he struggled for a long while.

RDJ said of Parker that she was supportive of him, but his addiction drove a wedge between them. “I liked to drink, and I had a drug problem, and that didn’t jibe with Sarah Jessica, because it is the furthest thing from what she is,” the Iron Man actor said.

“She provided me a home and understanding,” RDJ said. “She tried to help me. She was so miffed when I didn’t get my act together.”

But Parker doesn't regret her time at all with the actor. She learned a lot from him. “I learned how to take care of myself,” she said. “There was a huge amount of time spent making sure he was okay. At a certain point, I had the courage to say, ‘I’m going to walk away and I’m just going to pray that you don’t die.’ ”