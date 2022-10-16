Sasha Grey is Ash in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Sasha Grey is Ash, the radio DJ of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s 89.7 #GrowIFM, marking the actress’ second VA role in a video game, having previously voiced Viola DeWynter in Saints Row games.

Sasha Grey made the announcement herself on Twitter, coyly saying that she’s Ash while retweeting an official post by CD Projekt Red.

As Ash, Sasha Grey will be the voice of an entire community radio station that players can tune in to while staying in Night City. Apart from hearing the radio while inside cars, radios also feature environmental noise and sound in clubs, establishments, homes, bars, and even in some stores in Night City, so players will have plenty of opportunity to tune in, even if they’re not actively listening in on a radio. The community radio station will eventually feature creations and works by fans. CD Projekt Red is asking fans to send their contributions, with the company accepting submissions until November 30, 2022. The radio station will be up and running once Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty comes out in 2023, although a specific date has not yet been revealed by the company.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be the first and only expansion of Cyberpunk 2077. It’s one of the more imminent releases for CD Projekt Red, which has just recently revealed its roadmap for the next decade. The company is also planning to produce a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, as well as a whole slew of new Witcher games down the line.

Born Marina Ann Hantzis, the 34-year-old Sasha Grey rose to prominence as a professional adult actress. She has since retired in 2011, focusing more on modeling and other acting opportunities ever since. Prior to her role in Cyberpunk 2077, she also voiced the character Viola DeWynter in the 2011 game Saints Row The Third, and also in Saints Row Gat Out of Hell in 2015.