Eli Roth teased that an Easter Bunny horror movie would be fitting after the success of his Thanksgiving movie.

Eli Roth directed Thanksgiving, a holiday-themed slasher flick. It's been a popular film at the box office, and the film is bound to get a sequel.

First Thanksgiving, next Easter?

In a recent interview with CinePOP, Roth was asked what other holidays we could see the sequel based around. He confessed that he had such a great time doing Thanksgiving that it's “hard to think” of doing a different holiday-themed slasher. However, he does have one potential Easter idea.

“Well, I had such a great time with Thanksgiving, it's hard to think of another one,” Roth confessed. “But I do feel like there's a great killer Easter Bunny movie out there.”

Thanksgiving has been a big hit for Roth and Co. The film made $10.3 million during its debut weekend in theaters and has grossed $35.9 million worldwide.

The film was originated from a fictional ad within the Grindhouse films Machete and Hobo with a Shotgun. It takes place in Plymouth, Massachusetts, after it begins getting targeted by a killer wearing a John Carver mask. Patrick Dempsey, Nell Verlaque, Jalen Thomas Brooks, and TikTok star Addison Rae starred in the film.

Eli Roth directed Thanksgiving and is known for his work in the horror genre. Some of his other directing credits include Cabin Fever, Hostel, and The Green Inferno. He also directed the 2018 remake of Death Wish with Bruce Willis and the family-friendly The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

Coming up, Roth directed and co-wrote the Borderlands film. The video game adaptation will be released in August 2024.