Saw X's director, Kevin Greutert, gave the scoop on why the memorable bathroom still exists just the way it is in a remote location. Greutert revealed that the bathroom used in the films sits in an abandoned factory in Mexico, The Hollywood Reporter uncovered in a recent interview.

Fans of the iconic horror franchise have come to find out it's not that simple to replicate Saw's memorable bathroom — nor the rest of the film's locations.

Saw X filming locations

“Yeah, it's not as easy as you would think,” Greutert said when asked about recreating the set. “Every time we return to that location [bathroom], the fans have an incredible eye for the details that they expect.”

“In fact, we never tore down the set that we built for this movie. It's still sitting in the abandoned factory where we shot the film. If they want to go back to it, it needs to be available because it's just so much work to recreate it,” the director added.

Saw X had an impressive opening of $18.3 million on a $13 million budget. Plus, it has a certified fresh badge on Rotten Tomatoes. It's a direct sequel to 2004's Saw and a prequel to Saw II.

As for Greutert, he started with the film series from the beginning. He's worked as an editor, executive producer and now director on the films.

The director credits Saw X's success to calculated risks and an accessible plot. The movie asks the audience to empathize more than ever with the antagonist, John “Jigsaw” Kramer (Tobin Bell), which resonates well.

Given the attention to detail that helps make Saw's scenes so creepy and familiar, it's certain fans will be the first to point out if the bathroom runs out of toilet paper.