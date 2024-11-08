ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

College Basketball continues on Friday with a matchup between SC State and South Carolina. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a SC State-South Carolina prediction and pick.

South Carolina (0-1) faces SC State (0-0) on Friday night at Colonial Life Arena, aiming for their first win of the season after a narrow loss in their opener. The Gamecocks, led by Collin Murray-Boyles, who scored 17 points in the last game, will look to leverage their size and depth against a Bulldogs team that is looking to build on their 137-55 victory over Morris College. SC State’s offense will face a tough challenge against South Carolina's defense. Historically, the Gamecocks have dominated this matchup, leading the series 22-0.

Here are the SC State-South Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of DraftKings

College Basketball Odds: SC State-South Carolina Odds

SC State: +17 (-110)

Moneyline: +950

South Carolina: -17 (-110)

Moneyline: -1650

Over: 142 (-110)

Under: 142 (-110)

How to Watch SC State vs. South Carolina

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why SC State Will Cover The Spread/Win

In a surprising turn of events, SC State could pull off an upset against South Carolina in their season opener on Friday night. The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant 137-55 victory over Morris College, showcasing their explosive offense and efficient shooting1. While the level of competition was lower, SC State's confidence is sky-high, and they've demonstrated their ability to score in bunches. The Gamecocks, on the other hand, are still finding their footing after a narrow loss in their opener. SC State's hot shooting, particularly from beyond the arc where they converted 22 out of 34 attempts in their last game, could pose a significant challenge for South Carolina's perimeter defense, which allowed opponents to shoot 34.5% from three-point range.

The key to SC State's potential upset lies in their ability to force turnovers and capitalize on fast-break opportunities. In their previous game, the Bulldogs forced 23 turnovers and recorded 15 steals. If they can replicate this defensive intensity against South Carolina, it could disrupt the Gamecocks' offensive rhythm and lead to easy transition baskets. Additionally, SC State's depth and balanced scoring attack, as evidenced by players like Wilson Dubinsky who contributed 29 points off the bench1, could wear down South Carolina over the course of the game. While history favors the Gamecocks in this matchup, SC State's momentum and offensive firepower give them a fighting chance to secure their first-ever victory against South Carolina and start their season with a statement win.

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina is poised to secure a victory against SC State on Friday night, leveraging their home-court advantage at Colonial Life Arena and the lessons learned from their narrow season-opening loss. The Gamecocks, despite falling short in their first game, showed promise with four players scoring in double figures, led by preseason All-SEC selection Collin Murray-Boyles, who notched 17 points. This balanced offensive attack, combined with the team's ability to control the game for nearly 30 minutes in their opener, suggests they have the firepower to overwhelm SC State's defense.

Historically, South Carolina has dominated this matchup, boasting a perfect 22-0 record against the Bulldogs. The last encounter in the 2022-23 season opener resulted in a close 80-77 victory for the Gamecocks, marking Lamont Paris's first win as head coach. This experience, coupled with the home crowd's energy, should provide South Carolina with a significant psychological edge. Additionally, the Gamecocks' superior size and depth in the frontcourt could prove decisive against SC State. With players like Murray-Boyles leading the charge and the team's demonstrated ability to distribute scoring, South Carolina is well-positioned to exploit any defensive weaknesses in the Bulldogs' lineup. Expect the Gamecocks to control the pace of the game, dominate the boards, and ultimately pull away for a convincing win as they seek to even their record and build momentum early in the season.

Final SC State-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

SC State has a real shot at pulling off the upset against South Carolina on Friday night. The Bulldogs are coming into this season opener with a ton of promise. They're led by a talented backcourt that can get hot from beyond the arc and penetrate the lane with ease. Additionally, SC State's frontcourt is experienced and physical, capable of dominating the boards and protecting the rim.

South Carolina, while favored, has some question marks heading into this matchup. They're still figuring out their rotations and chemistry, and their offense can be inconsistent at times. The Gamecocks will need to limit turnovers and establish a strong inside presence to have a chance. However, SC State's intensity and athleticism could disrupt South Carolina's rhythm and give them the edge in a closely contested game to cover the spread in their first game of the season on the road.

Final SC State-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: SC State +17 (-110), Over 142 (-110)