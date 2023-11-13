Scarlett Johansson has seemingly shot down any rumors that Black Widow will return to the MCU during her recent Today show appearance.

Despite rumors of Iron Man and Black Widow returning to the MCU, Scarlett Johansson doesn't seem sold.

A true Marvel

Variety's cover story from earlier this month suggested that Iron Man and Black Widow could return in an Avengers film. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it was impossible to hear the actors' thoughts on this rumor. Now that it's over, Johansson had a chance to react.

While on the Today show, her MCU return was brought up. “Oh my,” Johansson said of the rumor. “I don't know how that [came up]. Is it like a zombie film?”

Today's Savannah Guthrie asked if Black Widow had died, which Johansson confirmed: “I think it [Avengers: Endgame] was the end, right?”

“It would be a miracle,” Johansson lamented of a Black Widow revival. “It would be a real Marvel miracle.”

But to add speculation, Johansson concluded by saying, “But, you know, who knows?” with a puzzled look.

She was last seen in the MCU as Black Widow in the self-titled prequel film. While she died in Endgame, Disney and Marvel Studios released a prequel film after in 2021.

But it wasn't Black Widow or the MCU that Johansson was there to talk about. She also reflected on her film, Lost in Translation, which came out two decades ago. Johansson starred in the Sofia Coppola film with Bill Murray. The film won Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars in 2004.

Scarlett Johansson is also known for her non-MCU roles. She is also known for roles in Her, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, and the Sing series.