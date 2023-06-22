Scarlett Johansson is one of the biggest stars in the world, and she recently named her four favorite films of all-time that range from action to comedy classics.

Speaking to Letterboxd on the Asteroid City red carpet, Johansson named Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Groundhog Day (which stars frequent Wes Anderson collaborator Bill Murray), Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and Auntie Mame as her four favorite films.

Some of Johansson's Asteroid City co-stars were also asked, and a nice variety of films were represented (shoutout to Tony Revolori's mention of Charlie Chaplin's City Lights). Stephen Park had a prestigious list, naming Parasite, Do The Right Thing, Annie Hall, and Raging Bull as his favorite films.

Scarlett Johansson is a legend and she makes her first live-action appearance in a Wes Anderson film in Asteroid City. Currently, Johansson is coming off her final bow in the MCU with Black Widow — a role she had held down since 2010's Iron Man 2 — and has been doing a variety of different projects. She's in production on Transformers One — an animated Transformers film — and is also in production on Project Artemis, a film for Apple TV+ with Channing Tatum, Ray Ramano, Woody Harrelson, and more.

She also reprised the role of Ash in the animated children's film, Sing 2, in 2021 and got to duet with U2's Bono. Johansson is also just a couple of years removed from being a double-Oscar nominee when she received a Best Actress nom for Marriage Story and a Best Supporting Actress nom for her role in Jojo Rabbit.

Asteroid City is Wes Anderson's latest feature film and features another A-list ensemble with Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, and many more.

Asteroid City is playing in select theaters now and will be released nationwide on June 23.