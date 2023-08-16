The cult classic Scott Pilgrim will soon return, but not in the same form fans remember. At first, there were rumors they'd make an anime out of it, but then that noise started to get louder. We're in 2023 and the first trailer for the animated Netflix series is here, packed with moments and soundbites that have fans in a frenzy.

Netflix's upcoming animated Scott Pilgrim series unveiled its first trailer, offering a glimpse of its style and essence, according to The Verge. Lasting just a minute, the teaser hints at a fusion between the 2010 live-action film and the original comics, embracing a vintage anime vibe.

What sets the new Scott Pilgrim apart is the whole team is back. That's not usually the case for creative projects that take breaks as long as this one did. Creator Bryan Lee O’Malley and director Edgar Wright return for the project. Additionally, the live-action cast, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and others, will lend their voices to the animated characters. The series' fresh aesthetic is crafted by anime studio Science Saru.

With that in mind, let's dive in and look at 4 things we want to see from the upcoming anime.

4. Any Kim plotline

Kim takes center stage in every scene she's in, making fans eager to see more of her in the upcoming series.

Comics have granted us a deeper understanding of Kim compared to the movie. The film prioritizes Scott and Ramona as central characters, which works well within its runtime. However, the series has more room to expand Kim's character.

In the comics, Kim grapples with various aspects of her life, from past struggles to difficult roommates. Additionally, there's a subtle exploration of her bisexuality. Her high school experiences contribute to her multi-dimensional portrayal.

Beyond her tumultuous relationship with Jason Lee, Kim's complex feelings for Ramona and Knives come to light. These themes are even reflected in the video game. Kim's character development could benefit from exploring these aspects in the series.

3. More Lisa Miller

Continuing the theme of overlooked comic history, Lisa Miller emerges as a crucial yet absent figure in certain adaptations. Lisa holds a significant role in the comics that was unfortunately omitted from the film. She is a high school friend of Scott and Kim, attempting to establish a connection with Scott during their St. Joel's Catholic High School days.

Lisa resurfaces in Scott's life in book four, triggering complications due to Scott's unresolved emotions and attention-seeking tendencies. This dynamic even strains his relationship with Ramona.

Remarkably, the film completely excludes Lisa's narrative, with only a passing reference at a house party. The movie bypasses most comic flashbacks, focusing on Ramona's exes' backstories. While Lisa's complexity couldn't be fully explored in the film, the animated series has the potential to delve into her character arc.

2. Redemption Arc For Envy

Envy stands out as a captivating character, an intriguing ex of Scott's who ventured down a darker path. Her association with Scott seems to have had an impact, prompting contemplation on the influence of relationships.

The film briefly grants Envy a tender moment after Scott's explosive confrontation with her boyfriend. However, the comics offer a deeper exploration, as Envy confronts her own demons and aids Ramona and Scott in their battle against Gideon.

Envy's evolution as a multi-dimensional character is striking. She's no longer confined to others' expectations, but embodies a complex history encompassing both sweetness and turmoil. This perspective grants her depth beyond Scott's perspective, which we know isn't the most reliable.

In the comic's culmination, Envy plays a vital role, aiding in liberating Gideon's mistreated ex-girlfriends and finding closure with Scott. It's a satisfying progression that should be acknowledged in the anime adaptation.

1. Diving More Into Ramona And Roxie's Relationship

Comic Roxie and movie Roxie diverge notably.

While both share the core concept of being a gay ninja, their dynamics with Ramona differ significantly. In the comics, Roxie's relationship with Ramona is deeper, maintaining a friendship intertwined with complex romantic sentiments. Roxie's alignment with the League of Evil Exes is overshadowed by her apparent intent to rescue and “protect” Ramona, even if her approach is misguided.

Though Roxie's execution is flawed, her motivations are understandable. Personally, I wasn't necessarily advocating for Scott and Ramona's relationship either. Seeing this intricate friendship unfold in its entirety within the animated series could be intriguing.

In Conclusion

As you can see, there's a ton that audiences have the potential of seeing with this Scott Pilgrim series. We didn't even touch on half of the things from print! Whatever the case, we're sure the anime will draw in more rabid fans.