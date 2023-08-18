Michael Cera loved filming Edgar Wright's 2010 Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. So much so, that the actor recently revealed he was “a little depressed” after it wrapped.

Speaking to GQ about his most iconic roles, Cera looked back at his time on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. “It was so much fun,” he said. “It was a long shoot, I think — I mean, for me in particular because other people kind of came and went, you know?”

He then revealed that he was there for “nine months or something, which is an enormous amount of time to work on something.”

That made it harder to separate — especially because “it was so much fun all the time because we just had the greatest vibe with everybody.” He credits that “vibe” to Edgar Wright, claiming that it trickled down from the Hot Fuzz director. A lot of the actors rehearsed and spent time together prior to filming commencing.

“By the end of the movie, I felt like, ‘This is my world. This is my group of friends.' It kind of feels like, ‘Oh, it's always gonna be this way.' And honestly, I kind of was a little depressed when we were done because it all just goes away, and you're like, ‘Where did everybody go?'”

Luckily, Michael Cera and the rest of the 2010 Scott Pilgrim vs. the World gang will be reuniting — albeit in animated form. Netflix greenlit an anime series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, earlier this year. The series will once again adapt Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series with the cast of the live-action film returning. That includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, and Ellen Wong.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be released on November 17.