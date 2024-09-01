Scottie Scheffler is on top of the golf world and he finished off one of the most spectacular seasons in the sport's history by winning the FedEx Cup and the PGA Tour Championship. It was Scheffler's seventh tour victory of the year, a feat that had not been accomplished since Tiger Woods won seven tournaments in 2007.

Scheffler has been the sport's dominant figure for more than a calendar year, but he did receive something of a challenge in the final round from Collin Morikawa. However, Scheffler responded with a run of three straight birdies to remove any doubt about the championship. Scheffler finished the round with a score four-under 67 and that allowed him to finish the tournament with a score of 30-under. He gained a four-stroke victory over Morikawa.

Scheffler earned $25 million by capturing the FedExCup and he has earned a mind-boggling $62.3 million for the season.

Morikawa won $12.5 million for finishing second. Sahith Theegala closed with a 64 and finished third, earning $7.5 million for his work in the four rounds.

In addition to the seven tournaments that he won — including the Masters — Scheffler also came away with the gold medal for men's golf at the Paris Olympics last month. Scheffler was reminded of that victory by the fans at the East Lake Golf Clubs in Atlanta, who regularly serenaded the champion with chants of “USA, USA, USA” throughout the round.

Scheffler joins golfing legends

Scheffler's victories on the tour included the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players, Masters, RBC Heritage, Memorial, Travelers and the Tour Championship/FedEx Cup championship. In addition to Woods, Scheffler joined Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Vijay Singh as players who have won seven tournaments in one season.

While Scheffler had the lead in the FedEx Cup standings throughout the year, he had to win the championship in this event. Scheffler had other chances to win that honor prior to 2024, but this was the first time he came through in the final tournament of the year.

“I'm just proud of the work that we put in,” Scheffler said, per the Associated Press. “It's hard to put into words what this year has been like for me. It's been pretty emotional. There's been a lot of stuff that's gone on outside of golf. It's been a bit of a wild year.”

In addition to his spectacular play throughout the season, Scheffler could not have been more consistent during the Tour Championship. He opened with a 65 and followed with rounds of 66, 66 and 67 to close out the tournament.

Morikawa tried to stay on the champion's heels and he also had a remarkable run at East Lake. He opened with a 66, fired a seven-under 63 in the second round and shot 67 and 66 over the weekend.