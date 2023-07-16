Rory McIlroy is widely regarded as one of the best golfers in the world, but he had been in a bit of a cold stretch over the past few months. That all changed at the Scottish Open, where McIlroy ended up shooting 15 below par to hold off Robert MacIntyre and walk away with the victory.

McIlroy and MacIntyre were miles ahead of the competition in this one, with the next closest golfer coming at ten below par behind MacIntyre, who lost by just one stroke at 14 below par. McIlroy clearly was happy to come out on top here, but it seems like he may already be turning his attention to The Open.

“That was such a tough day — so tough. To play that back nine in 4-under par to win the tournament, I'm really proud of how I stuck in there. I hit some amazing shots down the stretch. It feels incredible. It's been a long six months, I feel, since I won in Dubai. I've given myself tons of chances, and hopefully this win sort of breaks the seal for me, especially going into next week.” – Rory McIlroy, ESPN

This is clearly a huge win for McIlroy, especially given the struggles he had endured recently, but given his winning pedigree, it's safe to say he won't be content with just winning this tournament. McIlroy is obviously already eyeing The Open, and after this dominant performance at the Scottish Open, it's clear that he will be looking to carry over the momentum and put together another good outing in the United Kingdom.