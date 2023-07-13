Rory McIlroy made his stance on LIV Golf even clearer on Thursday, saying he would rather retire than play for the Saudi-backed league.

“If LIV Golf was the last place on Earth to play golf, I would retire,” McIlroy told reporters at the Scottish Open. “That's how I feel about it.”

The statement was a response to a question regarding whether he and Tiger Woods would potentially captain LIV teams. The proposal itself was made by an advisor for Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which called for the golfers to own LIV teams and each play in at least 10 LIV events.

Cleary, McIlroy is not a fan of the idea, as he continues to make his disdain for the league very plain. The proposal was ultimately rejected anyways. And it seems the distaste goes both ways.

The Senate subcommittee launched a probe in June into the controversial deal between the PGA Tour and PIF to “create a new company housing the commercial interests between the tour, the PIF’s golf-related holdings (including LIV Golf) and the European Tour,” wrote The Athletic's Hugh Kellenberger on Thursday.

“McIlroy has been a longtime critic of LIV Golf and repeatedly defended the PGA Tour as numerous high-profile golfers left for the Saudi-backed league. After the tour and PIF’s deal was announced, McIlroy said he was surprised by the merger.”

Tensions are still clearly simmering between golfers and the PGA Tour, and McIlroy is at the forefront of that.

“I still hate LIV. I hate them. I hope it goes away. We just can't welcome them back in,” he said at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto last month. “It's hard not to feel like I was a sacrificial lamb. I've come to terms with it. I've resigned myself to the fact that this is what's going to happen.”

Although Rory McIlroy continues to try to wipe his hands of the entire PGA Tour-LIV Golf ordeal, it seems he continues to be dragged back into it.