The iconic Scream franchise is taking a bold leap forward with its seventh installment, slated for a February 2026 release. Isabel May, celebrated for her performances in 1883 and 1923, has secured the pivotal role of Sidney Prescott’s daughter, Deadline reports. Neve Campbell, the beloved “Scream Queen,” returns after sitting out the previous film due to a salary dispute. This marks a creative reset for the series following high-profile exits by Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, the latter being dismissed amid controversy surrounding her social media comments.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Williamson, the mastermind behind the original Scream trilogy, steps into the director’s chair, injecting fresh energy into the project. Guy Busick, who penned Scream VI, handles the script, ensuring the franchise retains its modern edge while reconnecting with its roots. Producers James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein aim to blend the nostalgic allure of the original films with a contemporary twist.

May’s casting raises intriguing questions about the storyline’s direction. Fans speculate about a possible time jump, with the actress portraying a teenage version of Sidney’s daughter in 2026. Considering May’s real-life age, this creative choice might stretch believability, but it wouldn’t be the first time Hollywood has taken such liberties. Alternatively, whispers of a secret child storyline echo the franchise’s history of familial surprises.

Navigating New Challenges

The road to Scream 7 has been anything but smooth. Jenna Ortega’s quiet departure and Christopher Landon stepping down as director left fans wondering about the franchise's future. Melissa Barrera’s firing, tied to her statements on a global political conflict, added further turbulence. Yet these challenges have prompted a reset, aligning the franchise with its legacy while exploring new narratives.

Beyond the Scream universe, Isabel May's career continues to ascend. Upcoming projects include Karoshi, an action thriller alongside Teo Yoo, and Menace, a horror feature she also executive produced. From romantic comedies like Love Language with Chloë Grace Moretz to the revenge thriller Wild World, May proves her versatility across genres.

The Scream series remains a box office powerhouse, earning over $900 million globally. As the seventh chapter approaches, fans eagerly anticipate how the franchise will evolve under Williamson’s vision and with May’s standout performance.