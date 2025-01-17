The long-awaited Scream 7 has cast Community star Joel McHale to play Neve Campbell's husband.

Deadline was first to report McHale's casting. McHale joins the cast as the movie is in production. Scream 7's cast features Campbell, Courtney Cox, and Mason Gooding.

Additionally, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, and Mckenna Grace will also star in the movie. They are all newcomers to the iconic slasher franchise.

McHale will play Mark Evans, Sidney Prescott's (Campbell) husband. While he has been mentioned in past installments, he has not been shown.

Scream 7 is coming together as it rolls into production. Kevin Williamson, who created the franchise, will direct based on a script written by Guy Busick.

It got off to a rocky start, though. The production infamously fired Melissa Barrera, who led the previous two installments of the franchise, after her social media posts about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Jenna Ortega, her co-star and on-screen sister, subsequently left the project due to scheduling conflicts. This left Scream 7 without its two biggest stars.

In turn, Neve Campbell was recruited back to the fold. She previously sat out of the sixth movie due to a contractual dispute despite leading the first five Screams. She is back in the lead role as one of horror's most iconic final girls, Sidney Prescott.

Who is Scream 7 and Community star Joel McHale?

McHale is an actor best known for his role in Community. He led the sitcom as Jeffrey Winger during its run on NBC from 2009-15. He will also return for the impending Community movie.

Community is a sitcom created by Dan Harmon. It follows several characters who attend Glendale Community College. Harmon served as the showrunner for the first three seasons and later returned for the fifth and sixth.

The cast was loaded with A-listers. McHale led the ensemble while Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, and Jim Rash also starred in it.

In his career, he has also starred in other series. He has had roles in The Great Indoors, Stargirl, and Animal Control. He also has a role in FX on Hulu's acclaimed series The Bear. McHale has even voiced video game characters in the likes of Lego Dimensions and Fortnite.

His big screen career started in 2004 when McHale appeared in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. He has since appeared in movies like Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, Ted, Assassination Nation, Becky, and Parachute.