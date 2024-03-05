The long-awaited Community movie is finally gaining traction, with Joel McHale, who played Jeff Winger in the beloved sitcom, revealing exciting news about the projected filming date, IGN reports. In an interview with Deadline, McHale expressed confidence that production for the Community movie would kick off soon, following a delay caused by writers' and actors' strikes last year.
“I really do think it’s happening this year, and probably next week,” he said. “It’s basically working around Donald’s schedule.”
McHale's optimism stems from the determination to work around Donald Glover's schedule, who portrayed Troy Barnes in the series and is now one of its busiest and most successful alums. Glover's involvement is crucial, considering the movie's storyline, as he provided insight into the plot during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. According to Glover, the film will revolve around a college reunion, with his character, Abed Nadir, now a big-time director working on his magnum opus. The prospect of seeing Abed shooting his masterpiece, possibly in Imax, has fans buzzing with anticipation.
Joel McHale emphasized that he would be “shocked” if the Community movie doesn't commence filming this year, echoing Glover's sentiments about the project's viability. Despite the scheduling challenges posed by the star-studded cast, including Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Gillian Jacobs, Glover remains “all in” for the movie.
Glover's star power and influence, amplified by his roles in Solo: A Star Wars Story and his music career as Childish Gambino, have undoubtedly propelled the Community movie closer to realization. With the backing of Peacock, the studio is deliberately accommodating Glover's schedule, signaling a concerted effort to make the film a reality.
As fans eagerly await further developments, McHale's revelation offers hope that the Greendale gang will soon reunite on the big screen, bringing joy to Community enthusiasts everywhere.