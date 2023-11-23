The Scream franchise could turn to Neve Campbell to save the sinking seventh film after Melissa Barrera being fired and Jenna Ortega's exit.

The Scream franchise lost its two stars, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, in as many days. Now, the series crawls back to some familiar faces including Neve Campbell as they scramble to make the seventh film.

Sidney Prescott back in action?

Two days ago, Barrera was fired from Scream 7 due to her social media posts regarding the Israel-Hamas war. Ortega also left the project, citing scheduling conflicts as the reason.

That leaves Scream 7 without two of its leading stars. The duo play sisters in the film. Variety is now reporting that the upcoming film was already “being retooled” prior to Barrera being fired. One move that could be made is bringing Campbell's Sidney Prescott back into the fold.

In Scream (2022), Neve Campbell returned as Sidney alongside Courtney Cox and David Arquette as Gale and Dewey, respectively. She wouldn't return to the franchise for the sixth installment due to a contract dispute. Variety notes that the producers are “keen to see her reclaim her iconic character Sidney Prescott.”

Another possible return is Patrick Dempsey, who was last seen in Scream 3 (2000). However, Variety notes that neither actor has “been in active negotiations thus far.”

The exits of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega are a big blow to the series. Since they were introduced in the fifth film, their two installments grossed $138 million and $168 million, respectively. Ortega has especially grown into a big star since joining the franchise. Since Scream (2022), Ortega has starred in X, Studio 666, and Wednesday. Next year, she will star in the long-awaited Beetlejuice 2 from Tim Burton.