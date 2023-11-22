The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of injury question marks heading into the Week 12 Thanksgiving battle with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seattle Seahawks have a big Thanksgiving day matchup with NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers, but there’s still some major injury uncertainty throughout Seattle’s roster. It’s unclear whether Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III, DK Metcalf, Jamal Adams and others will be able to suit up for the critical division game, but it sounds like there may be some good news on the way for the Seahawks.

There’s optimism that Geno Smith and Jamal Adams will be able to play in Thursday’s game, according to Ian Rapoport.

Seattle is also expected to get S Jamal Adams back for Thursday night after dealing with a knee injury last week. That should help. https://t.co/jOU7VsHchH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2023

Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s Week 12 status still up in the air

Smith is obviously the biggest piece of the puzzle. He suffered an elbow/triceps contusion in Week 11, and didn’t practice Monday and was limited on Tuesday. While Wednesday’s practice is likely to be more of a walkthrough, it will be interesting to see what Smith’s official injury designation is heading into the Week 12 battle with the 49ers.

If Smith is unable to play due to the injury, Drew Lock would be expected to get the start. Playing behind either Smith or Lock at running back is likely to be Zach Charbonnet, as Kenneth Walker III suffered an oblique injury last week and is likely out. Walker isn’t a candidate to go to the injured reserve list, but it seems unlikely he’ll play in Week 12.

Geno Smith said earlier in the week that the decision on his Week 12 status will be up to the coaches, and it will be interesting to see what Pete Carroll does. Getting a read on Seattle’s injury designations is always difficult, but we’ll have more updates after Wednesday’s practices leading up to the marquee Seahawks-49ers matchup on Thanksgiving.