Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith provided updates on his elbow injury and his status ahead of the Week 12 tilt with San Francisco.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith provided some interesting updates on his elbow/triceps injury sustained in Week 11, as well as his projected status for the Thursday night Thanksgiving battle with the San Francisco 49ers. Smith said he's feeling a little bit better, via Brady Henderson.

Geno Smith said he’s feeling “a little bit better” two days after suffering a triceps contusion, but he’s still in discomfort. “I’ve had better days, but getting there.” Smith deferred to Pete Carroll on whether he’ll play Thursday and whether he’ll be rested until tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sQ1Gh1OQ7Q — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 21, 2023

“We'll see how it goes,” Smith said when asked whether he would play on Thursday. “It's up to coach.”

When asked if the plan was still for Smith to not do much until Wednesday, Smith responded that it's “up to coach” and that “he'll do whatever he's told.”

Geno Smith's Week 12 injury status still up in the air

While that doesn't clear up Smith's availability for Thursday in a crucial matchup against the 49ers, it's understandable why Smith wouldn't want to give too much away. Publicly pushing the decision on to Pete Carroll — who is a master at disguising the severity of injuries in the media — is definitely the right move as the 49ers defense plans to prepare. It certainly seems possible at this point that Smith sits out Week 12, which would be brutal timing for the Seahawks.

Seattle plays San Francisco, Dallas, San Francisco again, and then Philadelphia over the next four games. That's a tough task for any team, let alone without their starting quarterback. If Smith can't go and is eventually ruled out, Drew Lock is expected to start for Seattle on Thanksgiving.

We'll keep a close eye on practice reports and the injury status for Geno Smith leading up to Thursday's Thanksgiving battle against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.