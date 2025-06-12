The Las Vegas Raiders have incoming faces bound to lead a new talent regime in Sin City. Ashton Jeanty is earning pre-rookie season hype, while Brock Bowers already leads the future.

But this franchise comes with underrated sleepers for the first Pete Carroll led Raiders. Three to be exact.

All three flew under the radar under Antonio Pierce. But largely because Vegas fell to 4-13. This trio looks bound to fit in with the new culture Carroll is installing. A culture that Tom Brady is helping create too as co-owner.

Who are the underrated sleepers in Sin City? Here are the three looking ready to breakout and why.

Tre Tucker looks due for Raiders breakout in 2025

Silver and black fans have seen the damage Tucker can do. He's a rare versatile weapon as a wide receiver and return ace. Tucker also has come a long way since some infamous preseason drops of 2023.

Tucker silently improved his rookie totals from 2023. He caught 47 passes for 539 yards and scored three touchdowns. Tucker totaled 655 yards from scrimmage. He showed his burner side when given the football.

But now Chip Kelly arrives as offensive coordinator. Tucker looks due for more explosive moments in Sin City.

Kelly ran a high-octane offense at Ohio State during its national championship run. He drew new intrigue from NFL teams for his knack of producing multiple 1,000-yard receivers and running backs. Tucker already believes he'll be used more under Kelly, which he shared to Raiders reporter Amber Thoeharis. Tucker even hinted that Kelly will get creative in how to use him.

Bowers will bring attention from defenders in pass coverage. NFL Draft selection Jack Bech brings an additional towering presence. Then there's tall speedster Donte Thornton. But Tucker is the elder statesman compared to the three — and likely won't get ignored by Kelly.

Raiders RB could breakout in new offense

Yes, Jeanty is coming to become the bell cow back here. Many around the Raiders are whispering the name Marshawn Lynch in describing the sixth overall pick.

But we won't rule out a huge 2025 for Ameer Abdullah. Even if he's taking a backseat to the Heisman Trophy finalist.

The 31-year-old showed versatility in a porous running attack last season. He still delivered his most yards from scrimmage (572) since the 714 he racked up in 2017 with the Detroit Lions.

But Abdullah is another likely to have a key role under Kelly. The play-caller runs a vaunted ground attack that, again, saw two Buckeyes cross over the century mark. Kelly draws routes for his backs too. Abdullah caught a career-high 40 catches for three touchdowns last season.

Abdullah looks ready to hit higher totals. Even as Jeanty handles the backfield load. Kelly comes off as the perfect OC for Abdullah's game.

Returning Raiders defender is final underrated sleeper

Now on to a potential Carroll favorite for '25.

Isaiah Pola-Mao agreed to a new extension. He's another who put together a breakout 2024 despite the dismal record.

Pola-Mao could've scaled 100 tackles for the first time in his career had he started a full campaign. He hit two more career-highs in forcing two fumbles and breaking up five passes.

But Carroll can fawn over Pola-Mao outside of the USC connection. Pola-Mao wrecks havoc at the line of scrimmage — giving Carroll a potential Kam Chancellor for his new secondary.

Pola-Mao already watched one family member thrive under Carroll before. His uncle Troy Polamalu rose as an All-American under Carroll. Now the first-year Raiders head coach gets a towering tackler and potential leader of the secondary moving forward.