The Green Bay Packers made the decision to release Jaire Alexander after not being able to trade him, and many teams will be looking to add him to their roster. Alexander will also now have the opportunity to choose what team he wants to sign with, and there's a good chance that he'll want to play for a contender.

There is one team that may be interested in him after trying to acquire Alexander in a trade, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The Packers and Bills held trade talks this offseason centered around CB Jaire Alexander, but talks ultimately fell through and Buffalo moved on. It’s unclear if the Bills will revisit things now that Alexander has been released — especially since they spent a first-round pick on Maxwell Hairston — but they were a team that had shown real interest,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bills could use an upgrade in their secondary, and a player like Alexander would be a nice fit on their team. For Alexander, he'll be playing for a contender if he signs with the Bills, and it might be a perfect match.

Article Continues Below

Packers release Jaire Alexander

Alexander was one of the best players on the Packers since 2022, when he was selected for his second Pro Bowl. His one downfall was injuries, which have held him back recently, and it probably gave the Packers more of a reason to part ways. In 2023, he only played in seven games because of back and shoulder injuries, and in 2024, he only played in seven games as well because of a knee injury.

Before the injuries, Alexander was not just one of the best players on the Packers, but he put himself in conversations as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. In 2020, he made his first Pro Bowl and was selected to the second team All-Pro team. In 2022, he once again made the Pro Bowl and another second team All-Pro team honor.

When Alexander is available and plays in double-digit games during the season, that's when he's at his best. For any team that is looking to sign him should keep that in mind, because it's not like he's fallen off. He's also just 28 years old, which shows that he has a lot left in the tank. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for Alexander to decide where he plays next season.