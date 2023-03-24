After spending the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, six-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner and the team went their separate ways.

After a decade in Seattle, Wagner took his talents to a division rival in the Los Angeles Rams. In year 11, Wagner proved that he was still among the best linebackers in the NFL. While taking the field in all 17 games, he recorded 140 total tackles, 81 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, six sacks, five defended passes, and two interceptions.

Following a dominant 2022 campaign, Bobby Wagner now finds himself in free agency once again, and it appears that a reunion with the Seahawks could be on the table. With a need at the linebacker position, he could be the ideal addition.

During a recent conversation with reporters, Seahawks general manager John Schneider spoke about possibly bringing Wagner back to the team.

“He knows where we are, and we know where he’s at. We have so much respect for him personally and professionally. We were able to talk some through things, and we know where it’s going,” said Schneider according to The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Over his 10 seasons with the team, Bobby Wagner was a key member of the defense. With him leading the charge, they put together several of the NFL’s best defenses.

In total, Wagner appeared in 151 games with the Seahawks. He recorded 1,383 total tackles, 819 solo tackles, 68 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, 60 defended passes, and 11 interceptions.

Adding Bobby Wagner to this Seahawks defense could give this team the veteran that they need. It would also see the return of a fan favorite. While no deal appears to be in place yet, it still seems to be an option for both sides.