Could longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner make his return to the franchise that drafted him? Wagner, 32, was released by the Los Angeles Rams in February after one season with the Seahawks’ division rival. Now, it appears that Wagner is back on the Seahawks’ radar.

During his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports 710, general manager John Schneider said that he and Seattle head coach Pete Carroll had recently spoken with Wagner, according to Corbin Smith of FanNation.

“We’ve been able to talk to Bobby now and address some of those things, so it’s worked out great. We’re gonna be in communication as we go along throughout free agency now.”

Schneider said that the communication between the Seahawks and Wagner has “worked out great.”

The executive acknowledged that the dialogue will continue throughout the NFL Free Agency period, which begins on March 15.

Wagner was released by the Seahawks hours after they completed a blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos last year.

The six-time All Pro wasn’t just upset about the fact that the franchise had cut him, he was also frustrated that he wasn’t told of the team’s plans in advance.

Bobby Wagner signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Rams in March of 2022.

After the mother of all Super Bowl hangovers, the Rams seem to be intent on cutting costs, hence the release of Wagner.

The veteran linebacker appeared in 17 games for the Rams, tallying 140 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions.

During his tenure with the Seahawks, Wagner made eight straight Pro Bowls from 2014 to 2021, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2013.

The fans would surely welcome him with open arms.

Can the Seahawks make it happen?