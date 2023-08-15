The Seattle Seahawks were in a very nice position last year at the wide receiver spot with big and powerful DK Metcalf and explosive Tyler Lockett.

Both receivers had impactful seasons, and much of that was due to the unexpected success of quarterback Geno Smith. Prior to last season, Smith had endured a career of disappointments, and while he was not a failure, he was not far from it.

Smith somehow got the message that an opportunity to win the QB1 position in Seattle was almost certainly his last bite of the apple, and he was prepared from Day 1. The Seahawks put together a surprisingly effective passing attack, and things have a chance to be even better in 2023.

In addition to having a more secure and proven quarterback in Year 2 of the Geno Smith experience, they selected one of the plums of last year's draft in Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State with the 20th pick overall.

Early preseason performance

Smith-Njigba got his first taste of NFL competition when he lined up against the Minnesota Vikings in Seattle's first preseason game of the year. He was targeted four times in the game and caught 3 passes for 25 yards.

Backup quarterback Drew Lock saw a potential game-changing player in Smith-Njigba.

“He’s going to be a great player,” Lock said. “I’m extremely impressed with the way he’s able to move. The way he runs his routes, they’re crisp, they’re defined. Knows how to get open. When you give him the ball, he’s going to catch it. He’s sure-handed. I’ve been really, really impressed with him. There’s guys who walk out on the practice field day one and your eyes open when they do their first route or run their first play, and he was one of those guys for me.”

The Seahawks have tough competition since they are in the same division with the San Francisco 49ers. However, the addition of Smith-Njigba to the Seahawks roster gives this team a legitimate opportunity to put an explosive offense on the field in nearly every game they play.

Remember, the Seahawks found a dynamic running back in Kenneth Walker III last year, and they now have a complementary rookie in Zach Charbonnet. Walker rushed for 1,050 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry while scoring 9 touchdowns.

If Smith can build off what he did last season, the Seahawks may have one of the most explosive offensive teams in the league

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Fantasy Outlook

This is a team that is loaded with strong fantasy options, so don't expect Smith-Njigba to step in and become the team's dominant performer when the season kicks off against the Los Angeles Rams.

There is plenty of wealth that Smith will have at his disposal, and he does not have to force feed the ball to Smith-Njigba.

However, Smith understands that his rookie receiver is a legitimate stud. Smith-Njigba is not a classic burner but he is a specialist with the ability to dazzle opposing defenses with his route-running skills.

Once he gets comfortable with the Seahawks offense, he will be a high-volume wide receiver who can work both inside and on the perimeter. Smith-Njigba was a slot receiver at Ohio State, but he can work the boundary because of his quick feet and ability to succeed in space.

Smith-Njigba can tear apart defenses by running sideline to sideline, but he can also win the vertical game. He will also be an immediate asset in the running game because he is a hard working blocker who knows how to win the battle. He won't overpower linebackers and defensive backs with decleaters, but he will find a way to beat them.

A look at the numbers

The Seahawks will be a powerful offensive team in 2023, and Smith-Njigba is the player that will take them from good to great.

He will continue to make an impression in training camp and the preseason, and he will build in his importance to the success of his team.

Metcalf and Lockett are excellent receivers who will still get their numbers. Few receivers have the ability to overpower defensive backs like Metcalf and Lockett is a game-breaking speedster. The belief is that Smith-Njigba will become one of the game's best technicians and the team's No. 1 receiver by the conclusion of the regular season.

Prediction: Smith-Njigba finishes the season with 95 receptions for 1,253 yards and 12 touchdowns.

That is a rookie-of-the-year type of season and one that will allow him to make the Pro Bowl. While that sounds good, it is just the beginning for a receiver who will rival Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase for the label of best receiver in the league in the years to come.