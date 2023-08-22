The Seattle Seahawks have been hit with a concerning injury update, with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting that rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is scheduled to go under the knife Tuesday to repair an upper-body injury.

“Seahawks’ first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba is undergoing wrist surgery today in Philadelphia, but still could have a chance to be ready for the start of the regular season, per sources. Surgery will determine how long he will miss. He hurt his wrist Saturday night vs. Dallas.”

This is tough to hear for the Seahawks, who had just seen the first-year wideout have a decent performance in a 22-14 preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys at home last Saturday. In that game, Jaxon Smith-Njigba led Seattle with 58 receiving yards on three receptions and three targets.

Obviously, the hope for the Seahawks is that Smith-Njigba will be ready to give it a go once Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season rolls around. If he will have to miss at least a game, the Seahawks will give increased loads on the likes of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett downfield as chief targets of quarterback Geno Smith.

The Seahawks selected the former Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft as the 20th overall pick. Expectations are high on Smith-Njigba as an immediate impact player on the Seahawks' attack that ranked 10th in the league in 2022 in scoring offense and 12th in passing offense.

The Seahawks are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 at home on Sep. 10.