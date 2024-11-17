In an odd report from ESPN's Adam Schefter ahead of the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 matchup, he claims that there was a possibility that the Seahawks were close to pulling off a blockbuster move in the 2019 NFL Draft that would've resulted in Seattle drafting both Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf.

Now, the substance of the report isn't all that odd, but the timing of said report has Seahawks fans wondering why this information is coming out now.

Metcalf was a hot name ahead of this season's trade deadline, so that could be why Schefter felt the need to report on the story at this time. Regardless, Seahawks fans are left scratching their heads upon hearing about this report, as it has been nearly five and a half years since the 2019 NFL Draft.

The meat of the report from Schefter claimed that the Seahawks were in talks with the Raiders about trading with them to get the No. 35 pick in the draft, which they would've used to draft Samuel. Then, Seattle was reportedly planning on using another one of their later picks on Metcalf, bringing both of the star receivers to their team in the same draft class.

However, what ended up happening was the Raiders traded their No. 35 pick to the Jaguars, and the 49ers selected Samuel one pick before Seattle could.

The Seahawks weren't able to double-down at receiver like they'd hoped, however, they were at least able to secure one of their two targets, drafting Metcalf with the No. 64 pick.

The timing of this report remains the more confusing aspect, but it is a fun hypothetical to imagine Russell Wilson throwing to both Samuel and Metcalf. Who knows, maybe Seattle could've overtaken San Francisco in the NFC West.

What would the 2019 Seahawks offense have looked like with DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel?

Although Wilson's time in Seattle would come to an end only two years after the 2019 season, Wilson may have never been traded if the Seahawks were able to draft both Metcalf and Samuel.

Coming into the 2019 NFL Draft, Samuel was a four-year player at South Carolina, totaling 2,230 all-purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns.

On the other hand, Metcalf's draft profile was a bit different.

In Lance Zierlein's draft profile for Metcalf coming into the league, his two season-ending injuries were a glaring issue for the former Ole Miss star. Metcalf broke his foot in 2016, causing him to miss nearly the entire season. Then, in 2018, Metcalf suffered a neck injury after seven games that year, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

However, regardless of the weaknesses that both receivers came into the league with, Samuel and Metcalf have cemented themselves as two of the more notable players in that draft class, though neither were drafted in the first round.

Had the Seahawks pulled this move off, the past few years in NFL history would look a whole lot different, especially within the NFC West.