The Seattle Seahawks have had a decent first half of the 2024 NFL season. Seattle is 4-5 heading into Week 10 and is still in the mix in the NFC West despite being on a two-game losing streak. Seattle still has hope for turning around their season, and as such they are not expected to be big sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

The Seahawks were quick to squash any trade rumors surrounding D.K. Metcalf. Despite the speculation, Seattle will not be trading their star wide receiver per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Metcalf is having an excellent 2024 season despite missing time recently with an injury. He has logged 35 receptions for 568 yards and three touchdowns seven games played.

This is a no-brainer decision by the Seahawks. Metcalf is one of the best players on their offense and is still under contract for next season. In fact, it would not be surprising for Seattle to extend Metcalf again this offseason to create more cap space in 2025. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the future of the wide receiver position in Seattle.

Next up for the Seahawks is a Week 10 matchup against the 49ers.

Geno Smith drops honest admission about Seahawks' recent cold spell

The Seahawks need to pull their season out of a tailspin. Seattle was 3-0 to start the season, but it has been downhill ever since they lost to Detroit in Week 4.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith took accountability for his part in the team's woes after losing to the Rams on Sunday.

“I want to apologize to my teammates, to the city, to the organization… I really feel like I let everybody down today,” Smith said via Seahawks reporter John Boyle. “I’m going to step it up though. I’m going to step it up.”

Smith knows that he can play better and that he will need to improve to save Seattle's season.

“I can play better and I can correct a lot of things. That’s the job of the quarterback to overcome and, ultimately, get wins,” Smith continued, via The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar.

It will be interesting to see how well Geno Smith can perform in the second half of the 2024 season. If he continues to struggle, he may find himself replaced during the offseason.