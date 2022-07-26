Seahawks’ Chris Carson makes shocking retirement decision amid lingering neck injury

The Seattle Seahawks received some stunning news on Tuesday with veterans reporting to training camp. Running back Chris Carson, who has been dealing with a nagging neck injury, is set to make a shocking retirement decision, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

#Seahawks star RB Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL due to a neck injury, sources say. SEA will officially release him with a failed physical designation. Under the CBA, that allows Carson to receive several million in injury protection benefits. Seattle does right by him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022

Chris Carson is set to retire from the NFL at 27 years old after dealing with a neck injury that limited him to just four games last season. Per Rapoport, the Seahawks will officially release Carson with a “failed physical designation”, which will allow the former seventh round pick to obtain several million dollars in injury protection benefits.

It’s a nice move by the Seahawks organization, who was clearly appreciative of Carson, a talented back who ripped off back-to-back 1000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019.

Carson’s physical, bowling-ball style of running made him a nightmare for opposing defenders to take down, but it also took a toll on his body. In five NFL seasons with the Seahawks, the Mississippi native never played a full year.

Rapoport notes that Carson won’t make an official retirement announcement, as there is the possibility his neck improves. That shouldn’t be considered a likely scenario at this point, though.

Seattle clearly knew Carson retiring was a possibility, aa they selected Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III in the second round of the NFL Draft back in April, also resigning last year’s breakout halfback Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal in March.

Carson had expressed optimism about a return to the field back in June, but it was not to be. In five seasons, he accumulated 3502 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.

We wish Chris Carson the best in the next chapter.