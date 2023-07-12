NFL players don’t always pay attention to meaningless rankings and lists, but when they feel they're disrespected by one they'll take it personally. Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs is one of those players and he has a bone to pick with a lot of people in the league after he was left off a top safeties list.

NFL executives, coaches, players and scouts ranked the top 10 safeties in the league, released by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday. Diggs was not on the list but was one of the seven honorable mentions. He took to Twitter to show why he thinks he should be there, listing off his career accolades and achievements which include three straight Pro Bowl nods.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay backed up Diggs' claims, saying the Seahawks star is revered much more highly among players than the list suggests.

“This list solid but I know damn well players have Diggs way higher. He got 14 picks in the last 3 years,” Slay said.

In addition to his three Pro Bowl selections with the Seahawks, Diggs has the fifth most interceptions in the NFL since 2020 and has not missed a game during that span. He's also been very good in coverage and recorded a career-high 94 tackles in 2021.

Diggs is widely respected by his Seahawks teammates as he was selected as a captain for the team in 2022. At least according to another fellow defensive back and Pro Bowl player, he's respected across the league as well. The 2023 season is another chance for Quandre Diggs to prove he is one of the elite safeties in the NFL.