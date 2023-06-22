The Seattle Seahawks have their sights set on taking another leap as a top contender in 2023, with some promising rookies that will push veteran players. After breaking down the Seahawks' game-by-game predictions, let's take a look at the top five underrated sleepers that could break out for the Seahawks in the 2023 NFL season.

OT Charles Cross

There will be some new dynamic pieces in Seattle's offense this season, but the continuity along the young, up-and-coming offensive line will also be key to the Seahawks' success. Three of last year's starters return to the lineup atop the Seahawks' depth chart and two of them should be highlighted among the Seahawks' breakout candidates.

For the most part, Charles Cross was really solid as a pass protector and run blocker in his rookie campaign, grading out as the 54th best tackle in the league, per PFF. Cross gave up seven sacks and 48 pressures, but most of his struggles came in three games against elite pass rush units from the 49ers, Broncos, and Jets.

The No. 9 overall pick from last year's draft has the makings of a franchise left tackle thanks to his impressive play strength, length, footwork, body control, and hand placement.

It didn't hurt that he lined up next to left guard Damien Lewis, who was one of the Seahawks' breakout stars last season. Lewis graded out as the 11th best guard in the league, per PFF.

EDGE Boye Mafe

Boye Mafe didn't exactly live up to expectations as a second-round pick (No. 40 overall) last year, racking up three sacks and 10 total pressures across 378 snaps, per PFF. But he was a better run defender, which contradicted his pre-draft profile as a disruptive pass rusher that wasn't very effective in run support.

Mafe didn't get to fully maximize his potential, as he was the No. 3 edge defender on the Seahawks' roster. Uchenna Nwosu led the way and set career highs in total tackles (66), pressures (61), sacks (9.5), forced fumbles (three), and fumble recoveries (two) across 813 snaps as one of the Seahawks' breakout stars from last year.

Darrell Taylor also produced 9.5 sacks, 27 total pressures, and four forced fumbles across 459 snaps, but his success as a pass rusher and struggles as a run defender embodied Seattle's defense in 2022.

The Seahawks tied for seventh in the league in sacks (45) and finished middle-of-the-pack against the pass, despite being without standout safety Jamal Adams for all but one game last season. But the rush defense proved to be the biggest weakness on the Seahawks' roster, as Seattle surrendered the third-most rushing yards and fifth-most rushing touchdowns on the ground last season. The Seahawks also gave up 28.6 points per game in last year's eight losses.

Boye Mafe's well-rounded skills could lead to more playing time in his second season if Seattle doesn't want to get consistently steamrolled on the ground. In total, the Seahawks will face 10 of the top 13 rushing teams from last season. But Mafe will face even more competition for snaps with the arrival of second-round rookie Derrick Hall.

The Seahawks threw a few curveballs during the draft. That includes landing the best player available with the No. 20 overall pick in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who gives Seattle an embarrassment of riches at receiver.

Despite the growth from the offensive line and a promising duo at running back in Kenneth Walker and rookie Zach Charbonnet, the lethal WR trio is arguably the biggest strength on the Seahawks' roster.

Pairing Jaxon Smith-Njigba with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will lead to matchup nightmares for defenses, as quarterback Geno Smith looks to build off last year, when he was one of the Seahawks' breakout stars.

There are questions about his ability to win consistently down the field with mediocre top-end speed, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a strong chance to be the rookie receiving yards leader, thanks to his short-area quickness, stellar ball skills, elite body control, and tremendous route-running that will allow him to feast from the slot.

He's received immense praise in recent days following Seahawks' mandatory minicamp.

“I think he's going to be phenomenal, man,” Lockett said of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, via the team's official website. “It's always hard just being able to get adjusted when you first come in. But the way he runs routes, the way he's understanding the way that [Seahawks WR coach] Sanjay [Lal] coaches, the sky's going to be the limit.

“I'm excited to be able to go out there and work with him,” Lockett added of his new teammate. “Even though you're a vet, you can still learn from the young guys too. So it's always being able to teach each other stuff and iron sharpening iron and just helping each other be better to win.”

CB Devon Witherspoon

Defending against the run will remain the biggest weakness on the Seahawks' roster. But with a loaded offense that can pile up points on just about anyone, Seattle has a chance to force opponents to abandon the run game more often than they'd like to try to keep up with the offense in a track meet environment. If that comes to fruition, the Seahawks are going to be a legit contender, as they try to recreate the Legion of Boom with a star-studded secondary.

An elite, instinctive, and tenacious cornerback with outstanding ball skills, Devon Witherspoon has the ingredients to dominate at the next level. Seattle's secondary was already strong, but the unit was gashed deep last year with nine receiving TDs of 20-plus yards, which tied for the fourth-highest mark in the NFL.

One of the leading candidates for the Defensive Rookie of the Year, Witherspoon has all of the tools to excel opposite second-year sensation Tariq Woolen, with Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams at safety. If the talent-rich defense can continue to make strides, this team can become really dangerous down the stretch.

OT Abraham Lucas

The other side of Seattle's second-year tackle duo deserves recognition as another one of the Seahawks' breakout candidates as well after grading out as the league's 39th-best tackle, per PFF.

The Seahawks' high-flying offense had some inevitable growing pains with bookend rookie tackles as they gave up 46 sacks, tied for the ninth-most in the league. But they still finished with the 10th-most yards and tied for the fourth-most touchdowns through the air but was slightly below average in the rushing department.

Abraham Lucas struggled against the top-end edge rushers from the 49ers and Raiders, but for the most part, he had a really strong rookie season as a third-round pick out of Washington State.

Lucas gave up nine sacks and just 28 pressures (20 fewer than Charles Cross) across 975 snaps and he more than held his own as a run blocker and pass protector. Lucas was limited at OTAs while recovering from shoulder surgery, but he's expected to be ready for the start of the season. His massive frame, quick feet, length, power, and excellent hand placement make him one of the most integral yet underrated players on the Seahawks' roster.

Along with excellent coaching and a relatively good bill of health, the outstanding development from the 2022 rookie class and big breakout season from Geno Smith were the biggest keys to Seattle's success last year.